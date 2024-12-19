Pisces 2025 Tarot prediction, here's what you need to know

In 2025, Pisces, your tarot card is the Wheel of Fortune, signalling a year filled with exciting opportunities and very few setbacks. You’ll begin the year feeling more optimistic and stronger than ever before. If you’ve been someone who tends to wait for things to come to you, this year will be different.

The Wheel of Fortune shows that you're ready to take on whatever comes your way, and it's your time to step up and embrace all the good that's headed your direction.

Pisces 2025 tarot horoscope based on each month

In 2025, the universe is on your side. If you're seeking love, it’s likely to come your way. The same goes for career advancements, whether it's a new job or a promotion, you have the energy to attract what you desire. You’ll be able to balance both your feminine and masculine energies, creating harmony in your life and bringing everything you want closer to you.

January 2025 tarot card: Queen of Swords

In January, it's your time to embrace who you truly are and believe in your potential. This month, the Queen of Swords encourages you to take charge of your identity with confidence, like a rose in full bloom, yet cautious with your boundaries. It's important to protect your energy and focus on what matters most.

Beware of distractions that can steal your time. Be mindful to eliminate areas of your life that are unproductive and instead focus on planting seeds in places where growth is possible.

February 2025 tarot card: Six of Cups

The Six of Cups highlights the role of nostalgia and past connections in February. You might reconnect with an old lover or a dear friend, and it could feel like a karmic reunion as if you've known each other through many lifetimes. Whether it’s an ex coming back for another chance or rekindling a long-lost connection, this month offers the potential for a sweet, joyful phase in your relationship.

While this is a beautiful time of love and happiness, be cautious not to neglect other areas of your life. Stay focused on your goals and responsibilities, even as you nurture your relationship. The danger is becoming so absorbed in love that it shifts your focus away from other important aspects of life.

March 2025 tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

The Eight of Pentacles signifies the transition from being a student to becoming a master. It’s a reminder that while learning and honing skills is essential, there comes a time when you must step out of the classroom and apply what you’ve learned in the real world to achieve success. This month, you may feel the urge to shift from the comfort of your current role and explore something new—whether that means moving into a different career or applying your current skills in a fresh direction.

If you’ve been considering a career change or pursuing something outside your usual path, this card offers a positive omen. Your existing abilities are transferable, and now is the time to take the leap. Whether it’s starting a business, shifting from teaching to nonprofit work, or pursuing a leadership role, it’s a month for bold action. Trust in your abilities and have faith in the process as you build towards the next stage of your life.

April 2025 tarot card: The Star

Guided by The Star card, brings a deep understanding of how success is built not only through individual effort but through the support and guidance of others. The image of the person with one foot on the ground and the other connected to an ever-flowing stream of water symbolizes the balance between personal stability and the flow of universal energy that guides you.

This month, reflect on the lessons from your past experiences and consider how you can use that wisdom to guide and encourage others. Your life journey becomes a source of strength for those around you, and sharing your knowledge positions you as an expert. Whether you’re coaching others or simply sharing personal insights, you’ll find that the support you receive grows in return.

May 2025 tarot card: The Emperor

May brings challenges that test your leadership and decision-making abilities. You might find yourself in a position where you're required to step up, whether it's a new job, a management role, or a situation where others are looking to you for guidance. Some will follow you without question, while others may resist your authority or approach.

This is a time to choose your battles carefully. There will be situations that require you to let go of things or people you've outgrown, and it may feel difficult to do so. However, the wisdom you've cultivated in April will guide you in discerning who you can rely on and which situations are worth investing your energy. Some moments will call for independence, and you may find that standing alone is empowering.

June 2025 tarot card: Five of Cups

The Five of Cups indicates that you might be experiencing sadness and a sense of loss as you transition away from your old life and embrace something new. You may see parts of your life that once felt secure fall apart, and this can be painful to witness.

However, this is often how success unfolds. Sometimes, what isn't working has to be exposed so you can identify the weak spots and work to strengthen them. It's okay to feel the weight of these losses—grieve them, learn from them, and use them as stepping stones for growth.

By July, you'll gain a deeper understanding of how grit and resilience are crucial for overcoming the obstacles you've faced. Your perseverance will be a key factor in shaping your success this year.

July 2025 tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

In July, you’ll start seeing things clearly without any illusions, and this clarity empowers you. You take on more responsibility and embrace your evolving identity, shedding the uncertainty you once felt. The new vibe is one of strength and confidence you no longer struggle with imposter syndrome. You feel capable and ready to tackle anything that comes your way.

What once seemed difficult now feels easier, giving you more time and energy to pursue fresh challenges. This is a great time to reassess your progress and evaluate what’s been working.

August 2025 tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

The Ace of Swords reversed signals the beginning of a season of confusion, where you might feel stuck or hit a wall. You may realize that some things are beyond what you can achieve on your own, and this is where seeking guidance becomes essential. A mentor, a friend who has been where you want to be, or a supportive coworker can offer the clarity you need. In this phase, some of your goals may still feel undefined or unclear.

September 2025 tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Ten of Pentacles brings a reassuring message: even though you're not at the finish line yet, the efforts you're putting in now will pay off in the future. This card signifies prosperity in all areas of your life, money, relationships, and personal achievements.

In September, the focus should be on consistency. Take note of what has been working for you over the past eight months, and keep doing it. Stick with the routines, habits, and strategies that have brought success so far, as they are paving the way for continued growth and prosperity. Trust in the process and remain dedicated, knowing that the rewards will come.

October 2025 tarot card: The Tower, reversed

October may bring some unexpected setbacks, so be prepared for plans to change. Whether it's events, meetings, or deadlines, it's important to give yourself plenty of flexibility.

Patience, calmness, and a clear mind will be essential this month. The Tower card in reverse suggests that while problems may arise, they’ll likely resolve quickly. Be transparent and honest with others, and don’t hesitate to ask for help when needed.

November 2025 tarot card: Knight of Cups

The Knight of Cups signifies that by the time November rolls around, you’ll feel like you’ve fully stepped into the life you’ve been building. You’re embracing your new role and doing it with confidence, feeling resourceful and empowered. People are noticing your transformation and those who doubted you have quieted down. You’ve become the go-to person in your field, whether in your career, relationships, or business ventures.

It’s a moment to celebrate your achievements. Take time to reward yourself for all the hard work and growth you’ve experienced this year. You’ve earned it.

December 2025 tarot card: Ten of Swords

In December, the energy of the Ten of Swords serves as a reminder to stay vigilant. The card suggests that despite any success you’ve achieved, challenges can arise that might threaten your emotional well-being and stability. It’s crucial to keep doing the work that got you here, even as you feel tempted to rest on your laurels.

Safeguards are important—if hard work and mentors helped you progress, don’t let complacency take over. While it's okay to take breaks and enjoy your accomplishments, remember to return to the grind with renewed focus. You’ve worked hard, and with discipline, you’ll enter the new year ready for even greater achievements.