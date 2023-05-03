Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 3, 2023 predicts good fortune awaits

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 3, 2023 predicts good fortune awaits

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 03, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for 3 May 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Some cracks may be visible in the relationship.

Always welcome problems as they make you stronger

Our accurate Sagittarius daily horoscope prediction reviews your profession, finance, love relationship & health. Read to know about 3rd March 2023 in detail.

Sagittarius Today May 3 2023: Troubleshoot the relationship issues that were triggered by different reasons.
Sagittarius Today May 3 2023: Troubleshoot the relationship issues that were triggered by different reasons.

Troubleshoot the relationship issues that were triggered by different reasons. Ensure you strive for a safe future. At the office, your performance will be the key factor for the project’s success. The financial status may not be good but not bad as well. Health would be good today and focus on the diet.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Some cracks may be visible in the relationship. Lack of mutual respect, personal egos, dominant attitude, and interference of family members may be the reasons and today you need to take the initiative to resolve them. Some Sagittarius natives may be attracted to a different person which may also be a reason for the clash. However, do not get into heated arguments and deal with the problem in a sophisticated and diplomatic way. Married natives may be concerned about the family but your decisions should be based on your future life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Team leaders and managers need to take the crew members into confidence while handling critical projects. Your efforts will be appreciated by the management through appraisal and promotion. There can be minor arguments at an official meeting today but do not lose the temper. Your arguments need to be professional, backed by substantial examples. Entrepreneurs can launch a new venture and there will be no problems related to funds.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Do not overthink about wealth today. The flow of fortune will not be smooth as the previous day and your expenses should be curtailed. You should not spend a high amount on luxury but more amount needs to be saved for a rainy day. Medical and educational expenses will be there but your siblings and friends will help. A fortune is waiting for you.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balance between office and personal life. Do not take the pressure to home and spend in the company of your family in the evening. Stay calm throughout the day and yoga is an easy way to obtain mental maturity. Those who have cardiac and respiratory issues need to be extremely careful. Females may develop migraine or gynecology-related issues.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Wednesday, May 03, 2023
