All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 3, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may become the target of someone’s frustrations, so steer clear of such cranky people. A rethink may be needed in a heavy investment to avoid losses. A relaxed atmosphere will be hard to come by in your work sphere. Don’t neglect health. Those compelled to stay away from family may experience bouts of nostalgia. If the property is on your mind, you can expect positive developments. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are set to experience a blissful existence.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to prove your worth at work by taking up a challenge. This is an excellent day for those into buying and selling. Forging a business partnership will be a step in the right direction. Visiting an ailing relationship will be more out of duty than any genuine concern. Someone may require your help at home. Luck is on your side if you are preparing for an exam or competition.

Love Focus: An evening out with a lover proves quite romantic.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A senior is likely to put in a good word for you to the higher-ups. Guiding a youngster will give you an immense sense of fulfilment. Taking precautions will be a step in the right direction for keeping good health. Financial problems that you had been facing up till now will disappear. Travelling towards the west will prove lucky for you. Better opportunities come your way as you continue to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Maybe it is the weather, but you do feel quite romantic today!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. Money via an inheritance or gift is likely for some. Excellent business opportunities are foreseen for those setting out on an overseas tour. You will be instrumental in bringing two warring factions to the negotiating table. If you are planning a short trip, the day proves auspicious. Legal issues involving property are likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Love is likely to be rediscovered after a turbulent phase in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Time is not ripe to project any personal request to higher ups at work. Good planning will see you complete a task on the academic front in record time. Money may come to you from unexpected sources. You can expect a comfy ride to a destination that is a long way off. A piece of immovable property can come to you through a will or gift. Well begun is half done, so expect to complete whatever you have undertaken.

Love Focus: A surprise gift from someone close is likely to warm your heart.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Things begin to turn favourable for you at work. Your initiative on the academic front is likely to get good results. Things in your personal sphere are likely to turn for the better. Those unwell are set to show remarkable recovery. A trip will enable you to complete pending tasks. Tensions regarding the property are set to disappear soon. You will be able to tackle a current challenge head-on and come out as the winner!

Love Focus: A chat with a lover will prove most refreshing.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will have enough to invest in most popular schemes. There is a good chance of impressing those who matter at work. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. Keeping good health will not be too difficult as you become more health conscious. You are likely to enjoy a trip that you have been invited to. On the academic front, things may begin to turn in your favour soon.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to be struck by the cupid’s arrow.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may be thinking along the lines of organising a gathering at your place. A new source of money is about to be created. Cloth and utensil merchants can expect boosted sales. You are likely to put the elderly on the road to recovery. Some property issues are likely to be resolved favourably. The academic front looks bright for those appearing in some competitions. Socially, you remain as popular, as people have much regard for you.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your secretive nature may sow seeds of suspicion in your partner’s mind.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Balanced diet is your answer to good health. You are likely to take positive steps for curbing extra expenditure. Working conditions for some are likely to improve on the professional front. Meeting people you get along with well is likely to make the day enjoyable for you. Some of you are likely to travel out of town. Those pursuing academics will manage to display steady progress.

Love Focus: Romantic front is in need of excitement, so churn up some ideas that will simply floor lover!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A senior is likely to put in a good word for you to the higher. You will be much more inclined to shed bad habits in the interest of health. Financially, it appears to be a satisfying day with money coming your way. You must spend some more time with an elder of the family. Undertaking an enjoyable journey cannot be ruled out. You are likely to benefit from a property-related matter.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy your love life and even spring a surprise on lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will manage to remain regular in your fitness schedule. You are poised for enjoying good profits from a venture that you have initiated. Businesspersons may find some lucrative opportunities on the horizon. Your positivity promises to keep the domestic atmosphere cordial and happy. You may drive down to someplace exotic and enjoy your heart out. You will do well to go ahead with a purchase of a piece of real estate.

Love Focus: You will manage to take your love life a notch higher.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to prove your worth at work by taking up a challenge. This is an excellent day for those into buying and selling. Visiting an ailing relationship will be more out of duty than any genuine concern. Accompanying someone on a vacation is in the cards and will be enjoyable. You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for a long. Praise awaits some on the academic front, as you excel in your field.

Love Focus: Those in love will find the day most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

