Scorpio Daily Horoscope for September 12, 2022: Good time ahead

SCORPIO(Oct 24-Nov 22) This is a good day; you may have a wonderful time with loved ones and friends. Your positive mindset and healthy body may give you plenty of reasons to make the day perfect. Some may enjoy homemade food and invite guests to make day even better. A business or leisure trip may turn out refreshing and help relax your mind and body.

You may invest your money in different schemes and your new business may take off soon. It’s a good day artists and painters. Those who have been working hard to get selected for government jobs, they may get lucky. Some may meet architects or interior designers to discuss things for renovating or designing their home. Married couples may enjoy great time and prefer going out today.

Scorpio Finance Today: This is a moderate day. Some may invest in cryptocurrency and discuss their long-term investment plans with a financial advisor. Someone may ask for financial help, but you should take decision wisely.

Scorpio Family Today: It’s a celebratory day for some. Married couples may welcome their new baby. Parents may find a suitable match for you. Spouse or mother may recover from a prolonged health issue.

Scorpio Career Today: Excellent work opportunities may knock at your door. Some may get government jobs or start working with top organizations. Some may join professional courses to enhance their chances to get selected in top companies.

Scorpio Health Today: Day seems to be favorable for Scorpio natives. An elderly may recover from a prolonged health issue and it may bring peace of mind back. You may enjoy a good spirit and your sound health may allow you to do something innovative today.

Scorpio Love Life Today: Some may arrange a special party for beloved or buy expensive gifts to their spouse or love partner. A long or short trip with beloved is indicated.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

