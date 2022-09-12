Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 12, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The financial situation, which was showing a downward trend, improves. Those in the creative field can have a tough time in roping in clients. You may continue doing something that is proving good for your health. A most enjoyable outing with friends or relations cannot be ruled out for some. Travelling to someplace exotic with family and friends is possible. A property deal is likely to get finalised.

Love Focus: Planning something exclusive for lover on the romantic front is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Chances of making good money will be few and far between. Those hunting for a suitable job are likely to get lucky. A fitness routine may be taken up. Family may not have time for you today.You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down.Acquiring new property is on the cards for some.You perform brilliantly on the academic front.

Love Focus: An outing with lover proves exciting today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Past investments will keep your coffers brimming. You will manage to control your urge for bingeing and eat right.A talented family member is likely to do you proud.Delay is foreseen in a journey by road.A property issue will be amicably settled without recourse to legal proceedings.Things turn out well for you on the academic front.A changed set-up on the professional front is possible.

Love Focus: Your romantic mood seems contagious, so expect a great time with spouse or lover!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Opportunities to earn good money will knock soon. Your lethargy can let you down badly at work. Health remains good through your own efforts. Friends or relations can invite you to their place for meal.An excursion will be a good idea today. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to win the day for you.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep the interest alive of the one attracted to you!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

No major problem is foreseen on the financial front. You may need to consider a proposal in detail, before committing. Health will remain good by eating right. A family youngster can be laid up with fever. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all.You will be confident enough to perform well on the academic front.You may attend a social get together today.

Love Focus: The eligible, too, can get lucky in finding a soul mate.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to be ticked off by a superior for no fault of yours. You are likely to opt for a healthy lifestyle by changing your routine.A lion’s share is likely to come your way through inheritance. Family will be loving and caring, and cater to your needs.Travelling overseas just to meet someone close is possible for some.A property owned by you may start giving good returns.

Love Focus: You will enjoy the company of someone of opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may set out to improve the conditions on the financial front. All workplace problems get solved by themselves. Taking up a sporting activity is likely to benefit you physically.Organising something at home cannot be ruled out for some.Travelling with someone whose company you enjoy will be fun.Going in for a property at this juncture will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Romance may not rock despite your valiant attempts!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Praise by a senior can leave you in an upbeat mood the whole day. Eating right may become your mantra for remaining healthy.Meeting folks on leave is likely for those separated from family. You will get the time to consolidate your position on the academic front. An event coming up on the social front may find you on the go.Finding better avenues for earning may take much of your time today.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your demands on the financial front are not likely to be met. A healthy mix of exercise and diet will do you good.An initiative on the professional front is likely to make your career soar.A suitable accommodation that fits your pocket will soon be found.Efforts on the academic front put in now will pay rich dividends later.Missing a family function is on the cards, as your time remains at a premium.

Love Focus: Beauty care will keep some in the reckoning on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Monetary front strengthens as you receive a back payment. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. You will enjoy good health through regular workouts.This is a good time to bring about some changes on the domestic front.On the academic front, you will find your hard work paying rich dividends.

Love Focus: Lover’s loving embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It is good to remain tightfisted, even though you earn well.You can remain uneasy about your health. A colleague assists you at work, when you need help most. There is a fair chance of an impromptu outing with family today. Somebody’s company will make a journey appear short. Good returns from property are indicated for some.Your confidence on the academic front promises to take you to the very top.

Love Focus: Your uncalled-for comments can put your lover off.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A business trip will prove a godsend as you manage to bag a lucrative deal. Those thinking of a job switch will find some good options. This is a good time to join a health spa to rejuvenate your health. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip. Your popularity is set to rise on the social front.Some complications regarding ancestral property cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Your splendid suggestion is likely to be lapped up by lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON