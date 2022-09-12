Libra Daily Horoscope for September 12, 2022: You may splurge on this

LIBRA(Sep 24-Oct 23) Day seems to be suitable to show your talents at work and get rewarded for your past endeavours. Everything seems in sync, but some relationship issues may cause mental stress. You are advised to respect your spouse or beloved and give him or her space whenever it is required. Healthwise, day seems to be fine. You may feel energetic all day long and feel excited about new project you may start working on soon.

Your stable financial condition may give you confidence and make you splurge on self-care. Vehicle purchase is also indicated. Some may go on trip with parents and kids and have a wonderful time. Foreign trips are also indicated for some. Good property deals may get you good profit, but it may need your lots of time in negotiation and selling/buying process.

How have stars planned rest of your day? Read ahead:

Libra Finance Today: This is a good day on the financial front. There are chances of buying a home appliance or dishwasher today to make home chores easier. An unexpected gain is indicated for some who are in marketing profession.

Libra Family Today: It seems to be a moderate day on the home front. Parents may plan something big for you, but your work or academic pressure may not allow you to enjoy the time with them. You may feel blessed to have elder sibling to support you no matter what.

Libra Career Today: Good day is indicated on the work front. Colleagues may seek support or help with something, so offer helping hand. Your contribution may be rewarded by seniors at work.

Libra Health Today: Day seems moderate for Libra natives. You may feel like hitting the road with loved ones and drive all through the town. Regular exercise, lots of water and plenty of sleep can be the key to maintain good health.

Libra Love Life Today: Nothing may work on the love front as stars are not in favor. You should wait for the right time to discuss important issues with your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

