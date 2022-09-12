Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for September 12, 2022: Avoid lending money

SAGITTARIUS(Nov 23-Dec 21) Day seems to be favourable; you just need to be careful on the financial front. Avoid lending money to someone or invest money in any lucrative scheme without discussing with experts. Your health seems fine and now you have courage and motivation to deal with work issues. Some may change jobs and try to mingle with co-workers. There are chances of travelling abroad with business partners.

A property case may take longer than expected to solve. Family may prove a strong support system for those who are planning to start new business. Homemakers may be busy in making a to-do list or running some important errands. Married couples or love birds may find it easy to execute their plans to make evening romantic and fun-filled.

What else is there to unfold about the day? Read ahead:

Sagittarius Finance Today: Avoid investing in any lucrative deal without doing a proper investigation. Lending money to someone may not be a good idea. Keeping check on expenses is highly recommended as the day may not be that great on the financial front.

Sagittarius Family Today: Elders in the family may ask you to spend some time with them. It may be a good experience for you too. Children in the family may keep the atmosphere joyful and happy.

Sagittarius Career Today: You may not experience a hard time at the professional front. Some may have to take help from colleagues to get the task done. Some may get a raise but not as much as they expected.

Sagittarius Health Today: Those trying to lose some pounds may have to try a bit harder. It may be beneficial for some to go for holistic therapies like yoga in order to stay fit physically and mentally. Try to stick to a healthy diet.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: Giving a small gift to your spouse may work wonders. Some may take their lover for a movie or dinner in order to spend some quality time together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

