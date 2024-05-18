Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for May 18, 2024

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: Eight of Cups Sometimes, you must let go of something to make room for better opportunities. Reassessing your priorities and examining where your time goes can reveal misalignments. This evaluation can empower you to redirect your energy towards more fulfilling pursuits. Read your daily tarot prediction for May 18, 2024.(Pixabay)

Also Read Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 12 to May 18, 2024

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Change, though often resisted, is necessary. Staying in a familiar but unfulfilling situation can be more painful than moving forward. Embrace the future with faith, as it holds more potential than the past.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You can't control everything, but you can influence your circumstances through your actions. Use your talents and resources wisely to create growth. Reflect on how to make the most of what you have.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You have the strength to tackle tough tasks, even those you resist. This card encourages perseverance through hardship, reminding you that hard work is temporary and will lead to success.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Not all events are positive, but growth can come from turmoil. Finding light in dark moments adds meaning to life. Embrace challenges with resilience, knowing they offer valuable lessons.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Your actions are most effective when driven by a clear vision and purpose. Reflect on your motivations and align your efforts with your goals. Leading with intention enhances your personal and professional life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Protecting your assets is wise, but don't become too closed off. Balance guarding what you value with remaining open to new opportunities. Reflection helps maintain this balance.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Be wary of shortcuts and glittery distractions. Ensure you fully understand new opportunities before diving in. Avoid being blinded by superficial appeal and missing crucial details.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Foster compassion and love instead of judgment and shame. Reflect on deep-rooted beliefs that may hold you back. Embrace a more understanding and forgiving approach to mistakes.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

To renew your spirit, let go of old thoughts or unmet expectations. Acceptance helps you move from a mourning spirit to an embrace of the present, opening the door to new possibilities.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Find joy in simple, everyday moments. Enjoy small, wholesome activities and see the beauty in the familiar. Embracing these moments brings contentment and fulfilment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Priestess

Your greatest strength is your open-mindedness. Consider others' perspectives to avoid being limited by your vision. This receptivity allows for greater understanding and growth.