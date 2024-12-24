Virgo 2025 Tarot prediction, here's what you need to know

Virgo, your 2025 tarot card is The Wheel of Fortune, signaling a year of good luck and positive changes. It's a time to release the past and create space for new opportunities ahead. Read about the tarot horoscope for Virgo 2025 for each month.

Virgo 2025 tarot horoscope based on each month

This year, you're starting a journey filled with excitement and success. Making room for positive changes will be easy for you because you're naturally organized. But remember, it won’t happen all at once. Every month will help you learn something important about yourself.

January 2025 Tarot card: Nine of Swords

January brings a chance for emotional healing, starting with worries about the future.

Fear and anxiety may linger in the background, but you have the power to choose how they affect you. If you face these fears early on, you’ll set yourself up for positive change. Understanding what you can control will help you approach February with the right mindset.

February 2025 Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

February is all about taking responsibility and making things happen. With the foundation laid in January, it's time to roll up your sleeves and get to work.

You're going to shine. People will see you as someone they can rely on. Even if you already see yourself as dependable, stay open to growing further. This month, look for ways to improve. You could try a mini-course in project management or training to be more organized or punctual. Even small improvements can make a big difference in 2025.

March 2025 Tarot card: Death, reversed

March is about breaking old habits and seeing things in a fresh way. You’ll build on the self-awareness from January and the skills you've developed in February.

However, it won’t be easy. Being a leader is hard work, and you might question why you’re pushing yourself so much instead of being content with less. This transformation can be emotionally tough, but it marks the beginning of a new phase where you acknowledge and appreciate your past self for shaping who you are today. This will help you step into a new chapter with purpose and a sense of destiny.

April 2025 Tarot card: The Magician

April is all about getting things done, no matter how you feel. It’s time to say goodbye to distractions and focus on commitment and determination. This month teaches you how to follow through on every goal you set, so be sure to choose them wisely because you’ll want to achieve each one.

People will be watching from afar. Some will support you, while others may wish for your failure. But what truly matters is tapping into your inner strength. When you feel like giving up but push through, you’ll build resilience.

May 2025 Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

May is a time for practicing humility and accepting people as they are. You aim to be the best version of yourself, so you may want your partner and family to do the same. While this is a great idea, it’s important to recognize that it's not always realistic to expect others to hustle the way you do.

Be cautious about pushing others too hard to adopt your fast-paced, productive lifestyle. If you're too preachy about it, you might come off as judgmental or self-centred. Instead, lead by example. Show others the value of your lifestyle without forcing it on them.

June 2025 Tarot card: King of Cups

June is a month to focus on building positive relationships with a male friend, business associate, or someone you trust who has an authoritative presence and is easy to talk to. It could also be about strengthening bonds with male family members like a child, father, grandfather, or uncle.

If there aren't any male relatives actively involved in your life, this month is about connecting with your own masculine energy. Consider what competitive activities you'd like to engage in. Think about how you can channel your protective energy in ways that are nurturing and kind. This is a great time to focus on areas of your life that need more intentionality and purpose.

July 2025 Tarot card: Two of Wands

July is here, and it’s time to start fresh. Even though people usually think of the new year as the time to reset, mid-year is a great opportunity for change, too. You've spent some time focusing on both your personal and professional life, and now you’re ready to build on the solid foundation you've created.

If you haven’t already, make a vision board to help visualize your goals for the next six months. Write down what you want to achieve and the steps you’ll take to get there. Ask yourself what you need to succeed, and do a self-assessment by looking at your strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities. Taking some personality tests can also help you understand what will make the rest of the year successful.

August 2025 Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

August is all about developing patience and perseverance. When you start something new, you might want quick results, but life doesn't always work that way. It can be discouraging if your hard work goes unnoticed or unrecognized.

Don't give up too soon. Stick to your plans and stay committed. Even if you don’t see immediate results, trust that your efforts are creating growth, even if it’s not visible.

September 2025 Tarot card: Knight of Wands

September is all about managing your time and staying organized. You might not like being spontaneous, so having a solid plan is key this month. Do you use a paper planner or a digital one? Have you coordinated your schedule with friends and family? Think about how you can make sure everyone is on the same page.

October 2025 Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

The holidays are here, and it’s time to enjoy family and festivities, starting with Halloween. Be sure to get ready for everything you want to do, from picking out the perfect costume to making sure your holiday lights are ready to go up before Thanksgiving. But be careful not to overdo it.

While you want to make special memories for your loved ones, don’t forget about yourself.

November 2025 Tarot card: The World, reversed

November is a month to practice patience. Some rewards from your hard work may be delayed. For example, a payment you were expecting might not arrive until December, or a promise you hoped would be fulfilled may be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

It’s important to have a backup plan in place to avoid wasting time. If you have travel plans and need a pet sitter, consider arranging two trusted people to step in if needed. Ask for time off early, including for 2026. Stay flexible, and use a detailed plan and checklist to keep things on track.

December 2025 Tarot card: Nine of Wands

December is a time for closure, stability, and reflecting on all you've built. For you, Virgo, stability means peace, not boredom. You'll appreciate how steady and predictable life has become.

You’ll feel like things are flowing effortlessly. It's a great moment to jot down everything you’ve achieved. The solid foundation you’ve created in 2025 will set you up perfectly to plan for what's ahead.