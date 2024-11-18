Weekly Career Horoscope for November 18-24, 2024

Aries: This week begins with a reminder to get back on track, at least when it comes to managing your money. The first few days may be intense as you are required to review the budgets and costs or undertake some changes in your financial plan. This is the time to get an order to your income and investments and to make sure your assets are in harmony with your career plan. This phase may not be the most exciting, but it will be worth it. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: This week prompts you to reconsider the ways of expressing your thoughts and plans. This is a good time to change your strategy – the words you have been employing may not be helpful to your advancement. It’s possible to have doubts about oneself or the feeling that one is not getting the appreciation they deserve. But that should not be a reason to stop you. This phase is also a time to outline how you wish to come across to your peers, customers, or bosses.

Gemini: This week, you will regain your energy and focus, making it a good time for getting work done. Realise that your energy complements your responsibilities, so you can finish your tasks as expected with precision. Whether you are finishing off previous tasks or beginning new ones, things will click into place. This week will be smooth sailing for business professionals as timely choices continue to push things forward.

Cancer: Focusing on the communication process with your coworkers and team members will open up many possibilities this week. Whether discussing a project, asking for feedback, or just talking to someone you met at an event, words can open the door to new opportunities and job offers. Do not disregard the details in conversations – a casual conversation can often lead to potential ideas or networking opportunities.

Leo: Lately, interactions at the workplace might have been uncomfortable, making you less assertive and slightly off the normal rhythm of communication. This week, embrace your inner self and feel as great as you look. That’s fine if things have been a little off lately — these phases occur, and they signal that it is time to change strategies. Begin by being kind to yourself and concentrating on quality communication rather than trying to fill the gaps with pointless conversation.

Virgo: This week, your cooperation and persuasiveness will be important skills. Your cooperation will facilitate clear progress, whether you are in a team or involved in some bargaining. Others will automatically be drawn to your ideas because of your ability to make them feel important. This is the time to close all the gaps, solve conflicts and bring people to the same page. During the middle of the week, rely on your persuasive abilities to steer things in the right direction.

Libra: The Jupiter aspect comes this week, and this is a good time to form long-lasting positive relationships that will impact your career and personal life. If you have been on the lookout for the right person to work with or the right coach, the cosmos may be opening up the possibilities for you. Be open to connections, as this partnership can help you advance your career and grow long-term. Your career and personal goals are on the right track.

Scorpio: This week, you may be pressured to work harder, either from the outside world or because of your desire to achieve more. Do not let this pressure build up on you; instead, see it as a challenge that will push you to the next level. Don’t worry; you have all it takes to deliver these requirements – all you need is direction and a positive attitude. Don’t be overwhelmed with the amount of work assigned to you; instead, try to divide your work into smaller parts.

Sagittarius: If you are an employee who works in research, innovation, or technical discipline, ideas and discoveries should flow much easier this week. You will be able to think analytically, enabling you to understand matters you are working on and make progress. Midweek is a good time to go further into your studies, do some experiments or work in pairs, as teamwork can inspire. Stay on the move; this is the time to make things happen.

Capricorn: Fortunately, the tension of the previous weeks subsides this week, and your interactions will be more relaxed. Speaking will become smooth, and jokes will be made, which will assist you in re-establishing friendly working and business relations with colleagues and clients. This is the time to talk to people, to share your proposals, or to negotiate. During the middle of the week, meaningful conferences or informal conversations may lead to profitable prospects.

Aquarius: This is a time of work challenges and knowledge acquisition. Challenges at the workplace could put your patience to the test, and you need to learn how to remain composed. Maintain a stable state of mind and believe in your capacity to perform well under pressure. Take care of yourself, do not overload yourself, and try to keep yourself on track. However, there will be success if you set your eyes on the goal and do not relent.

Pisces: There are chances to improve and grow this week. New projects can be initiated, and be ready to present your ideas. If you have been looking for a job change, the stars indicate good openings. The employed may get overdue appraisals or recognition for improving their performance and productivity. Midweek, you will be busy with many activities. For business professionals, new opportunities to sign deals or partnerships could be created.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779