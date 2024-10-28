Weekly Career Horoscope for October 28 – November 3, 2024

Aries: The placement of planets will make this week a little complicated regarding money matters, as you may have to spend more than you expect. However, do not worry about every outflow; ensure you spend money wisely. You shall be able to manage this financial phase in your life without much fuss. But leave enough room for growth and investing in things that will help you in your job later on. Be confident and disciplined in making wise investments. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: Over the next week, there will be a new start for those in business. If you have been thinking of opportunities for growth or diversification, the time is ripe for you. Prepare for a boost in energy that increases your self-confidence and decision-making capacity. This is the time for creating new partnerships, starting a new project, or rebranding. Look for opportunities for gain and find ways to connect with people in power.

Gemini: This week, believe that your words have the potential to bear the weight. Make sure to convey your ideas with confidence and clarity. Whether you are in the process of signing a contract, brainstorming with your coworkers, or pitching ideas to clients, you’ll notice that people are more inclined to listen to you. It is a good time to be involved in meetings, presentations or discussions on persuasion. Keep on track, and let your personality do the job.

Cancer: The week ahead holds some good news for those looking for a new job. Networking will be important, so do not shy away from contacting previous employers, updating resumes, or going to job fairs. Watch out for freelance work, as this may lead to a stepping stone for long-term growth. When applying, go with your gut; if a position interests you, it is worth applying for. You might also come across innovative activities that increase your income.

Leo: This week, the stars are pushing you to be more vocal in your workplace and free yourself from the rigid shell you have been putting up. You have been keeping so much on your mind and now is the time to voice it out. Whether it’s your ideas, comments, or concerns, the more you are willing to share, the more you will feel in control. You will discover that letting go of this inner tension will increase your creativity and motivation levels.

Virgo: This week looks financially favourable for you, maybe through a new project, closing a deal in your favour, or even a bonus or a raise. It is important to be intense on the first few days of the week because your preparation will determine the outcome. Just be careful how you go about it—reinvestment or saving might be better than buying all the latest gadgets you’ve been eyeing. If you are a freelancer, now is the best time to advertise.

Libra: It is the right time to build your professional network. Participate in group work and do not hesitate to share as well as receive constructive criticism. When you start exposing yourself, you will discover you are surrounded by more support than you imagined. Trust the process and know collaboration will take you to the next level. By the end of the week, you might just find that sense of community you’ve been hoping for!

Scorpio: This week, pay attention to how your career choices are aligned with your financial and personal beliefs. Pause and think whether the actions will lead to a more desirable state of affairs in the long run. If you have been running after the immediate quick fix or felt lost in life, it’s time to reset. This change in thinking may come as a great relief and provide you with more clear-headed decisions that can advance your career.

Sagittarius: This week begins with a few hiccups in your career path. Don’t lose heart! The first barrier may seem tough, particularly when confronted with new information. But as the week progresses, your true personality and commitment will peak. Just keep going, and you’ll see that those obstacles start to diminish. By midweek, you’ll have gained enough momentum and focus to progress your work. Stay focused and trust in your skills.

Capricorn: This week it is all about you. You may work for public attention, so it must be for the right reasons. Be careful because any mistake you make could be blown out of proportion. It is also a great chance to demonstrate your abilities and let the work you do explain it all. Pay attention to your words and actions, and be honest in all your working interactions with other people. In any case, focusing on the details will be critical. Remain positive and faithful to the plan.

Aquarius: Keep your feet on the ground as far as your job is concerned. You may get emotional, but one needs to keep one's personal and professional life separate at all times. Avoid distractions at work so as to remain effective at work. This week, there can be some fluctuations in your mood, but try to use the positive momentum in your personal life as a stimulus. Utilise those feelings towards creative thinking and coming up with new ideas at work.

Pisces: This week, you may be caught in dilemmas that drag your focus to unrelated concerns, thereby wasting your efforts on insignificant things. Focus on what is important. Work and time management will be your best friend. Be structured, and do not be afraid to say no or refer to other people when it comes to tasks that are not crucial. You have the potential to make progress, but not unless you are aiming it in the right direction. Clean up your workspace and de-clutter your mind.

