Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts wealth and success

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Wait for the right time to strike Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023. Utilize the professional opportunities to ensure better career growth.

You are fortunate this week in terms of a love relationship. Professional success will accompany you with financial prosperity. However, be careful about your health.

No major hiccup will cause trouble in the love life today. Utilize the professional opportunities to ensure better career growth. This week is good for investments but health is an area that needs special attention.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of love. Despite minor frictions, no serious issue will hurt the relationship. Handle every crisis with a mature attitude. Do not delve into the past and also avoid creating a ruckus on frivolous issues. The first part of the week is good to propose and receive a response. Some females will get a proposal from a close friend which may be a surprise. Married Pisces natives avoid office romance which can have a serious impact on the family life as well as the professional life.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Those who want a change in the job can update the resume on job portals and can put down the paper this week. You will receive interview calls and cracking some of them will be easier. Some professionals will travel a lot today for job reasons. Students may need to put in extra effort to clear examinations. Businessmen can consider this week as auspicious to launch ventures and expand their business to foreign destinations.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity will be there as you will see a good inflow of wealth from multiple sources. You will receive income from an additional source including a freelancing work or part-time business. You may consider renovating the house or buying a vehicle this week. Some Pisces natives will be successful in real estate while a few fortunate natives will inherit a family property. A relative or sibling may demand financial help and you may provide it

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Though the general health will be good, some Pisces natives can expect issues related to the heart or lungs. Those who have a history of diabetes need to be highly careful about their diet. Female natives may complain about stress and migraine and children may have minor cuts while playing. Viral fever and oral issues are also common among Pisces this week.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857