Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 26, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Find out the astrological prediction for November 26, 2023.(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Irregular work hours threaten to affect your health, so do something about it. Those facing interviews will find the day favourable. Much fun awaits you on the family front and enjoying your time with friends and family is a foregone conclusion. If vacationing is on your mind, set out now to enjoy it the most. No financial constraints are foreseen and you will be at liberty to spend to your heart’s content.

Love Focus: Love life may get neglected as you have too much of other things on your mind.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your resolve to think only happy thoughts will have a positive effect on your mental health. You get to achieve your aim on the academic front. Your well- wishers will manage to promote your cause on the social front. A deal negotiated by you may turn into a golden goose that lays the golden eggs! Competence in tackling complicated issues at work is likely to bring you into the notice of higher ups.

Love Focus: This is a good day to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Buying something big is on the cards, as you manage your finances well. Sticking to a regular routine will affect your health positively. Efficient handling of some pending issues will help lighten your workload. Changes on the domestic front will keep you in a buoyant mood today. Don’t drive if you are not in the right state of mind. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to win the day for you.

Love Focus: You may get the opportunity to bare your soul to someone close.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Celebrating an event with full gusto is foreseen. Businesspersons are likely to earn well. Travelling at night seems risky. It is really surprising how your luck steers you to safety, when chips are down! You are likely to be honoured and put on a pedestal by your well-wishers. An increase in earnings is in the offing and will make you financially stable. Those feeling under the weather for some time will show good recovery.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone you have a soft corner for will make your day!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Family elders will be proud of your achievement on the social front. Better returns from property owned by you can be expected. Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad. Paying off minor debts will help clear the financial picture. A regular exercise regimen taken up by you promise untold benefits on the health front. Travel stars burn bright, so chalk out the itinerary to a never-seen-before place for total enjoyment.

Love Focus: A date with someone special may not immediately materialise.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Those desperate for a job change may apply for some interesting roles. A venture undertaken by you is likely to prove most profitable. You may organise a do just to appease someone influential and succeed. Interest awakened for meditation or yoga will do you a whale of good. Excellent showing is foreseen on the academic front. You may be waging a losing legal battle with regard to a property.

Love Focus: Romance may make you starry-eyed, so enjoying the evening with lover is a foregone conclusion!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Those in gold and jewellery business can expect gains. A tiff with spouse cannot be ruled out and anything you do will only escalate it! An issue regarding property, hanging fire for long, is likely to be resolved. A good phase commences on the career front and is likely to take you places! A side business is soon to become profitable. Health is likely to improve for those suffering from a lifestyle disease. Your love for outdoors may take you to the countryside with friends.

Love Focus: Sharing togetherness with partner is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Family will be supportive of your ideas regarding your career. A house or property is likely to give more than expected returns. Those going in for higher studies may get a scholarship. A home loan is likely to bring you a step closer to owning your dream home. Money can come to you in the form of a gift. Those unwell can expect to be on their feet soon. An official trip may get postponed.

Love Focus: There is someone waiting for you with open arms, so expect the day to be romantically fulfilling!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Those playing the stocks will do well not to keep all eggs in one basket. Instant recovery is assured for those feeling out of sync on the health front. Someone special is likely to accompany you on a journey and make it most enjoyable. Some of you may be in the process of taking possession of a house or flat. Successful completion of assignments is indicated on the academic front. Businesspersons may find their business picking up. Planning something exciting with family is on the cards.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your insistence on doing things your way ultimately will lead to success. Initiative taken on the fitness front will give positive results. Your travel stars burn bright, so pack your bags and fly off! Some of you are likely to get through some good recruitment consultants. Excellent showing on the academic front is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Luck is likely to favour you for acquiring real estate, so go ahead with a property deal you are negotiating.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to shower praise on you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your analytical abilities are likely to help you nip a problem that you team has been off late struggling with. Family front will become a source of great solace. Your bid for a property is likely to be accepted and help bag a premium property. You may end up spending more than you intended to on the financial front. A new health initiative promises to keep you fit and energetic. A leisure trip is on the cards and promises to prove both relaxing and rejuvenating.

Love Focus: Some of you can take steps at mending a strained relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Brown

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are likely to prosper by using your networking skills for furthering your career. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. Those serious about investing in property are likely to get a lucrative offer. Management students freshly out of college are likely to make a mark in their first job. Health remains satisfactory through an active lifestyle. A business trip is likely to be turned into a leisure trip. Good financial management may see you more than comfortable on the monetary front.

Love Focus: Beauty care will keep some in the reckoning on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon