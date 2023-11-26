Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts big news in business

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Channelize the energy to achieve the goal Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023. This will motivate the love to take up new endeavors.

Resolve the troubles in the romantic life this week. There can be issues at the workplace and be sure to troubleshoot them. Financially you are good this week.

You will have a happy relationship this week. Avoid arguments and resolve existing issues. The office life will be good and productive. You will also be good in terms of wealth and health.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Be a part of the lover’s happiness and grief. This will motivate the love to take up new endeavors. Share bright moments together and spend more time. You may plan a vacation to a hilly terrain. Utilize this period to convince the parents about marriage. Single Taurus natives will be keen to propose this week and the second part of the week is the suitable period. You may also meet your ex-partner and the chances of rekindling the past life are high.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Handle professional responsibilities with diligence. Minor tremors will be there in the form of go-related clashes. Some co-workers may not be happy with your performance and this will lead to chaos at the meeting. However, avoid confrontations. Be diplomatic while tacking clients. Some Taurus natives will see opportunities to relocate abroad for job reasons. If you are planning high studies and are appearing for the exams of the same, the week will be fruitful.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success will be there and this means you have the freedom to invest in multiple sources. Your chances of buying a home are high. Curate a financial plan that may be apt for you to follow the financial plan and handle your expenses as per the plan. Consider large-scale investments including trading and stock which may also bring in good returns. You will inherit an ancestral property this week and also settle an old financial dispute with a sibling.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a balanced professional and personal relationship. Do not take office tasks home and spend time with the family. You may start the day with mild exercise or a walk in the park for about 30 minutes. This will give a positive energy to take up the responsibilities.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857