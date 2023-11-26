Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts increase in wealth

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep stress out of the life Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023. You are good at pampering the lover and this is crucial to keep the love life alive.

Have a happy personal and professional life today. Utilize prosperity smartly by making wise financial decisions. Health is also good this week.

Your love relationship shows no symptoms of trouble. You will perform well at the office and financially, your life will be stable. Be careful about your health.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

You are good at pampering the lover and this is crucial to keep the love life alive. Be romantic in every endeavor and also spend more time together. Avoid digging into the past and also skip unpleasant conversations. Some female Aquarius natives will get married this week. Married females who have issues with the family of the spouse must discuss the issue with the husband to find a solution.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

New tasks at the office may not be easy but you can accomplish them diligently. Focus on the job and ensure you are not a part of controversies. You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare. This week is good to launch new ventures and you will be successful in them. Students applying to foreign universities will see good results.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Your wealth will see a hike this week. Some previous investments will bring in good returns while you may also inherit a part of the ancestral property. Luckily, you will also settle a legal issue that was causing a heavy expenditure. Businessmen will see funds coming even from foreign locations and this will ensure better chances to expand the trade.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful about cardiac-related illness this week. Some Aquarius natives may have liver-related troubles that will require medical attention. Senior Aquarius natives must be careful while boarding a bus or train. Relaxing at a park for about 20 minutes in the morning or evening is a good way to keep your health intact. You should also quit alcohol and tobacco this week. Pregnant females must avoid underwater sports. You should also avoid driving at night at a high speed.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857