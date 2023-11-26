Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts increase in wealth
Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for Nov 26-Dec 2,2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your love relationship shows no symptoms of trouble.
Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Keep stress out of the life
Have a happy personal and professional life today. Utilize prosperity smartly by making wise financial decisions. Health is also good this week.
Your love relationship shows no symptoms of trouble. You will perform well at the office and financially, your life will be stable. Be careful about your health.
Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week
You are good at pampering the lover and this is crucial to keep the love life alive. Be romantic in every endeavor and also spend more time together. Avoid digging into the past and also skip unpleasant conversations. Some female Aquarius natives will get married this week. Married females who have issues with the family of the spouse must discuss the issue with the husband to find a solution.
Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week
New tasks at the office may not be easy but you can accomplish them diligently. Focus on the job and ensure you are not a part of controversies. You may also expect appreciation from clients, especially when you are into finance, offshore sales, and healthcare. This week is good to launch new ventures and you will be successful in them. Students applying to foreign universities will see good results.
Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week
Your wealth will see a hike this week. Some previous investments will bring in good returns while you may also inherit a part of the ancestral property. Luckily, you will also settle a legal issue that was causing a heavy expenditure. Businessmen will see funds coming even from foreign locations and this will ensure better chances to expand the trade.
Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week
Be careful about cardiac-related illness this week. Some Aquarius natives may have liver-related troubles that will require medical attention. Senior Aquarius natives must be careful while boarding a bus or train. Relaxing at a park for about 20 minutes in the morning or evening is a good way to keep your health intact. You should also quit alcohol and tobacco this week. Pregnant females must avoid underwater sports. You should also avoid driving at night at a high speed.
Aquarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
- Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
- Symbol: Water carrier
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Ankles & Legs
- Sign Ruler: Uranus
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Navy Blue
- Lucky Number: 22
- Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire
Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857