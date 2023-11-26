Weekly Horoscope Libra, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts hurrah at workplace

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be fair in thoughts this week Weekly Horoscope Libra, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023. You are good in terms of love this week. Settle all the disputes before things get out of hand.

Your love relationship is packed with fun and it is backed by professional success. Financially you are good but minor health issues will exist this week.

Resolve every love-related issue with care. Minor professional challenges will come up but handle them smartly. Go for wise financial decisions this week. Be careful about health.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of love this week. Settle all the disputes before things get out of hand. Be sensitive towards the preferences of your lover and this will contribute to the relationship. Stay away from tantrums and always give respect and space to your partner. Do not be bossy and dictate things in your personal life. Some love affairs will also see unwanted interferences of a third person which can cause serious troubles. Handle this crisis tactically.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

You will see new opportunities to excel in the workplace. Some Libras will move abroad for job reasons while business developers and salespersons will be traveling throughout the week. Students will clear examinations and candidates appearing in competitive examinations will also come out with excellent scores. You will find new business partners but ensure you know them well before you sign crucial deals.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial status is good and this means you are comfortable purchasing home appliances, electronic devices, and fashion accessories. Some Libras will invest in real estate and the second part of the week is also auspicious to buy a new vehicle. While you prefer providing financial assistance to a needy friend or sibling, be careful you will get it back on the needy time. Some Libras will have a celebration coming at home and it is crucial to have enough wealth in the coffer to donate.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a close watch on your health. Some minor health issues will give you a bad day. There can be issues associated with eyes, eyes, and skin. Those who have a history of diabetes and heart-related issues may have a challenging time. Yoga and meditation will help in keeping mental and physical wellness intact.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

