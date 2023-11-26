close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts fiscal disputes

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts fiscal disputes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 26, 2023 12:22 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for Nov 26-Dec 2,2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Virgos is fortunate to see success in the relationship.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be passionate about success

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023. Single Virgos, especially females will see a partner as the week comes to an end.
Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023. Single Virgos, especially females will see a partner as the week comes to an end.

The romantic relationship is intact this week. With many professional opportunities, you will be successful at the office with a strong financial status as well.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Handle love-related troubles with a mature attitude. Officially, you have opportunities to prove your mettle. Both health and finance will be at your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

Virgos is fortunate to see success in the relationship. Single Virgos, especially females will see a partner as the week comes to an end. Female Virgos will get a proposal from an unexpected person, perhaps someone whom you have known for a long time. Avoid all ego-related debates this week and also ensure you settle even the past differences. Some Virgos will get back to an old love affair. However, married natives must avoid any activity that may impact their marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Have a positive attitude at the workplace and this will help in team tasks. Be diligent and also resolve all professional crises at meeting rooms. Have innovative ideas ready at team meetings and your management will be happy to give you bigger roles this week. You’ll receive interview calls and can be sure about clearing them comfortably. Not all business partnerships will be fruitful and you should also settle legal tussles involved in business expansions.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issues will disturb the week. There can be minor troubles in the first half of the week but things will be back on track as the week progresses. Though the returns from previous investments may not be as expected, you will be good in terms of wealth. Entrepreneurs will see good opportunities to take the trade to the next level. Some fortunate traders will see a good market aboard as well.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you have a properly balanced personal and professional life. Keep junk food out of the life. Some Virgos may develop viral fever, cough-related issues, unexpected pain at joints, and stomach pain. Do regular health check-ups to ensure your body is in good condition.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out