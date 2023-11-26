Weekly Horoscope Leo, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts favourable news at home

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You love to resolve the mysteries of life

This week, your love life will be stronger, and official success will be at your side. Handle money smartly and do not miss out on even minor health issues. Weekly Horoscope Leo, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023. Minor tremors may happen due to ego-related issues.

Troubleshoot all love-related issues this week. New responsibilities at the workplace will make you stronger. Financially you are good and must utilize wealth smartly while health is also at your side.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Stay happy in your love life. Minor tremors may happen due to ego-related issues. It is crucial to resolve them. Have control over emotions even during arguments and always value the person. This is crucial to maintain harmony in the relationship. Ensure no third person is involved in the relationship. Marriage may be on the card as your relationship may get approval from the elders at home. A married couple can think about welcoming a new member to the home.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

There will be numerous opportunities to perform at the office. Some new foreign projects will come in and those who are into IT, graphics, copyediting, media, civil engineering, advertising, business promotion, and research will excel. You will be too busy this week and ensure this does not hamper the family life. Businessmen can be confident about the expansion of projects. You can launch new projects and can also sign new partnership deals.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful while handling wealth this week. Despite money flowing in from different sources, it is good to be careful to not spend big amounts on luxury. The first half of the week is good to make investments in mutual funds and speculative business. A friend will also ask for financial help which cannot refuse. There is a chance of you buying a new vehicle as well.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. While no major ailment will trouble you it is good to have a watch for sudden body aches. Be positive in life and keep the office outside while entering the home. Do not miss out on exercise and also keep a close watch on the diet. Stay away from people with negative attitudes and fill the mind with good thoughts. This will keep you mentally strong.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857