Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts business turmoils

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be a torchbearer of success Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023. Financially you are good and health will also give you no trouble this week.

The weekly horoscope calls for the safe handling of relationship issues. Handle professional challenges with care and also make smart financial decisions.

The love life will be productive and fun-packed this week. Take up new roles at the workplace to be successful. Financially you are good and health will also give you no trouble this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Single Cancer natives will find a partner in the first days of the week and you will feel expressing the emotion. However, consider every factor before you make the final call. Some relationships will bring fortune into life while some may have disastrous results. The chance of you falling for a person, at first sight, is possible this week. However, wait for a few days to propose. The second part of the week may not be productive in terms of love and minor frictions may happen.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Professional responsibilities will keep you busy this week. Remember to not lose focus. Office politics is not your area and instead, your efforts need to contribute to the organization. Business decisions must be made after detailed research and analysis. This week, you can expand the business or can even bring in more investments. Some businessmen may face troubles with authorities related to licensing and this needs to be resolved before things get complicated.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good and this will help you make smart money-related decisions. If you are keen to invest in a speculative market, this week is a good time. You may also invest in real estate or repair the house. Female entrepreneurs will settle all the dues and also have a financial plan to handle your expenses some Cancer natives will plan a foreign trip that involves a big amount.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

While your health will be good, ensure you do not take junk food this week. Instead have more fruits and vegetables. Stay away from an unhealthy diet consisting of too much fat, oil, and sugar. Yoga and meditation are recommended to be healthy and fit. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including rock climbing this week.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857