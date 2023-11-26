close_game
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts a healthful week

Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts a healthful week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 26, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Read Scorpio weekly horoscope for Nov26-Dec2,2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Be confident to settle all relationship-related issues this week.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Smile is your weapon

Be professional this week and you will see opportunities to grow.
Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023. Be professional this week and you will see opportunities to grow.

Stay happy in both your personal & professional life this week. Despite the fortune in financial affairs, be careful while spending. Health is also normal this week.

Take care of your romantic life. Be professional this week and you will see opportunities to grow. Despite the financial stability, you need to save the money for the future. Health is also good this week.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Be confident to settle all relationship-related issues this week. You may come across the ex-flame and this will also be an opportunity to rekindle the old affair. However, married Scorpios need to be careful to not indulge in anything that may impact their marital life. Provide privacy to the lover and do not impose your opinion which can be disturbing, intruding, and annoying as well.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful to avoid controversies in the workplace. There can be arguments at team meetings and a senior or co-worker may raise allegations. Those who handle financial affairs at the office need to be careful this week. Bankers and accountants will have a busy schedule while HR persons will switch the job by the middle of the week. Some IT professionals will travel to the client's office. Entrepreneurs will be happy to bring in changes in business which may result in good profits.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

While your financial condition would be intact this week, you would need to have a proper curb on the expenses as you don’t want to drain out the wealth. You may invest in repairing the house or buying electronic gadgets. Students will also need money to pay the fees at school, college, or any professional course.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

Avoid eating oily food and food from outside often, as it may affect your health and may deviate from the health plan you have set for yourself. Start the day with mild exercise or a yoga session. Be careful while driving at night and also while using a staircase. Seniors may develop chest-related issues that will need medical attention.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
