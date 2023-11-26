Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts favourable stars

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in spreading happiness around Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023. Professional success will be there and you will also score high in finance.

Shower love throughout the week and this will help you tackle all troubles in the love life. You are prosperous this week and your health is also in good shape.

The romantic relationship will get stronger this week. Professional success will be there and you will also score high in finance. No major health issue will hurt you this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

You need to be a caring person and behave as the love expects. This will strengthen the bond. A romantic vacation is a great way to know the lover. Spend more time and also talk openly. Some long-distance relationships will develop cracks and it is important to settle the issues before the gap widens. Single Capricorn natives may find an interesting person and you can be serious in approaching the person.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Make the best use of them to grow in your career. Show the willingness to take up new responsibilities which will put you in the good book of the management. Bring in creative ideas and this will help you fly above your coworkers. Emerge as the crucial player in the team and also stay out of office politics. Those who are applying for competitive examinations will see success.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

There will be prosperity in life and this will help you make crucial financial decisions. You may expect a hike in salary or even income from an additional job. No medical emergency will be there and you will need to donate for a marriage or another celebration in the family. Businessmen will be happy to find new partners, especially in the first part of the week. Your relationship with government authorities needs to be cordial to have smooth business activities.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

This week is good in terms of health. Though minor health issues such as viral fever, skin infection, stomach ache, or migraine will happen, you will be free from major medical issues. Those who develop respiratory issues must consult a doctor. Females may develop gynecological issues and children should avoid adventure sports.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

