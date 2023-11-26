Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023 predicts a productive week

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Storms in life pose no threat to you this week Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Nov 26-Dec 2, 2023. The Gemini natives who find the relationship toxic can consider coming out of it.

The relationship is packed with love. Professional challenges will be handled confidently. Both finance and health will also be at your side this week.

Troubleshoot all issues within the love life to stay happy. New opportunities will help you prove your mettle at the workplace. Both finance and health will be good.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Handle all issues within the relationship with confidence. You may spend more time with the lover which will give you opportunities to settle old misunderstandings. The Gemini natives who find the relationship toxic can consider coming out of it. The week is good to both fix a marriage and tie a knot. Do not be bossy and dictate things in your personal life. Instead, value the relationship and be a good friend.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

The first half of the week is highly productive in terms of job. Your seniors will encourage you to take up new roles where your performance will receive accolades. Sales and marketing persons will bring in good revenue to the organization while healthcare professionals will receive job offers from abroad. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension. Your creative ideas will play a big role in making the business a success.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success will pave the way for prosperity and smart money-related decisions. Be sensible when it comes to expenditure. Handle money with care and avoid luxury shopping. This is a good time to invest the money and you can seriously consider real estate or the stock market. Some Gemini natives will settle financial disputes within the family. You should also keep aside an amount for contribution as a celebration is going to happen within the family.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy this week but ensure the diet is perfect and rich in proteins and nutrients. Senior Gemini natives should consult a doctor for even minor ailments. Take a walk in the morning or evening as this can keep you rejuvenated and fresh. Avoid alcohol and tobacco to stay healthy. Children may develop bruises while playing and some females may get conceived as well.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

