Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 13 to 19, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20) Love: Two of Coins

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Justice

This week brings great opportunities for you to build a solid reputation in both your social circle and professional life. A long-awaited business deal is likely to come through, bringing relief and excitement. Students who have been eagerly awaiting news from their preferred colleges or universities may finally receive good news. Those who have invested in gold or jewellery can expect a handsome return on their investments. Additionally, a delayed payment may be released, improving your financial standing. However, a close relative’s health might cause some concern, requiring your attention. On the love front, your partner will support your decisions, bringing happiness. Be cautious and avoid making any major property decisions this week, as it may not be the best time for that. Keeping a balanced perspective will help you make the most of this favorable period.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Blue

Love: Page of Wands

Mood: King of Cups

Career: The Moon

Your financial situation looks promising this week, and there is a chance that some of you may be considered for a promotion. Your generous and helpful nature is likely to boost your popularity among your colleagues and peers. Academically, things are looking good as you achieve positive results that bring you closer to your goals. On the professional front, your ability to quickly solve problems will be highly appreciated. Trust your instincts when considering a new diet or fitness regime, as it could benefit your overall health. Your partner will feel deeply touched by your care and concern, strengthening your relationship. A short sightseeing trip could rejuvenate your spirits. However, any decision regarding property should be carefully thought through, as it may require further contemplation to ensure the best outcome.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Purple

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: Three of Cups

Career: Seven of Wands

It is perfectly okay to decline something that doesn’t appeal to you this week. Make sure you are not overwhelmed by obligations, and don't allow others to pressure you into doing things you aren't comfortable with. Socially, someone may try to push you aside, but it won’t have much of an impact if you stay focused on what matters. Homemakers may invest extra effort into creating a happier home environment. Be cautious with your finances, and avoid unnecessary purchases. Financial vigilance is important this week. Neglecting a strict medication routine may prolong the recovery process for those dealing with health issues. Expect recognition in the form of an award or appreciation for your efforts. A good deed you performed in the past may unexpectedly bring blessings your way, reminding you of the importance of kindness.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Green

Love: The Fool

Mood: Queen of Coins

Career: Two of Swords

You may need to put in some extra hours at work to tackle urgent matters this week. Some of you may experience a moment of appreciation, which is likely to boost your confidence. Investments made in the past are likely to pay off, allowing you to purchase something you have long desired. Academically, your performance will meet satisfactory standards, though there may still be room for improvement. On the home front, it’s important to avoid saying or doing anything that may upset your spouse. Try to keep a low profile and maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the family. If you tend to be suspicious, work on curbing those feelings to avoid unnecessary tension in relationships. While your health will be generally stable, a leisure trip over the weekend could provide a refreshing break.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Magenta

Love: Ten of Cups

Mood: Ace of Swords

Career: Devil

You are likely to excel professionally this week, steadily moving from strength to strength. A senior at work may offer you words of praise, which will make your week even more enjoyable. On the academic front, you will shine with excellent results, setting yourself apart from others. When dealing with mistakes, it’s advisable to approach them with a calm and understanding demeanor. Your social life will be bustling, and you may find yourself in demand at various gatherings. The upcoming marriage of an eligible family member is likely to bring excitement and joy. In your romantic life, warm and caring gestures are likely to strengthen your bond with your partner. However, make sure you take care of your health, especially regarding seasonal ailments, to stay fit and healthy throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Grey

Love: The Sun

Mood: Wheel of Fortune

Career: Five of Coins

This week promises to be highly productive as you make significant progress toward achieving your goals. On the home front, you may succeed in bringing order to things that have been disorganized for a while. A family event is likely to come under your supervision, and others will trust you to manage it effectively. Academically, you might perform at an average level, but there will be chances to improve if you stay focused. Freshers in the workforce can seize an opportunity to make a strong impression on key individuals. If you’re planning a vacation, some adjustments might be necessary to align with your schedule. Financially, improvements are on the horizon, and those in the real estate sector may find the week particularly favorable for making progress or securing deals.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: White

Love: The Tower

Mood: Temperance

Career: Three of Coins

You may find yourself avoiding complicated tasks this week, preferring to keep things simple. Instead of struggling alone, seek help from those around you—they will be happy to assist. Financially, rising expenses may cause concern, but your careful and controlled spending habits will help you save money. On the fitness front, a new tip or trick could provide a much-needed energy boost. Academic performance may suffer due to minor errors or lack of concentration, so it’s important to refocus your efforts and correct them promptly. A family gathering will keep you occupied and engaged, giving you a chance to reconnect with loved ones. If a friend asks for your help, don't hesitate to step in and support them—they will appreciate your timely assistance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Red

Love: The World

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Page of Coins

Quick decision-making will be necessary for you this week, especially if you’re involved in something important. Your proactive approach at work will be noticed and appreciated, leading to new responsibilities or even a prestigious assignment in someone’s absence. Fresh graduates may hear about exciting recruitment opportunities. However, disagreements with your spouse need to be addressed as soon as possible to avoid further tension. On the personal front, those who have been yearning for a lost love may find that person reentering their life. Health-wise, things look stable, and you’ll feel in control. Students should avoid taking shortcuts in their studies if they want to maintain consistent success, as hard work and dedication will pay off in the long run.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

Love: Judgement

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Lovers

This week, patience is your key to navigating all the responsibilities and tasks ahead. Rushing through things could lead to unnecessary mistakes or setbacks, so take your time. Family elders may impose certain restrictions, which might frustrate you, but try to remain calm and respectful. At work, your superior may expect you to strictly follow instructions. Students may find themselves preoccupied with meeting assignment deadlines. A property deal may not turn out as expected, and any quick-fix schemes for making money should be avoided as they could lead to worry. Health-wise, an old ailment may resurface, causing discomfort. If possible, avoid unnecessary travel unless it is really important. In love relationships, avoid making any commitments that you aren’t sure you can fulfil.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Golden

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Seven of Coins

Your sharp mind will help you solve a complex problem that has been bothering you. Past investments will begin to pay off, offering you substantial profits. If you’ve been dealing with a recurring health issue, alternative therapies could provide some relief and improvement. Professionally, your good performance will be noticed by senior colleagues, putting you in their favor. If you’re seeking on-site work opportunities, you may hear of some exciting prospects later in the week. Guidance from someone on the academic front will significantly enhance your performance. Travel is strongly favored, so feel free to plan a trip. If you're negotiating a property deal, things may unfold just the way you want, allowing you to finalize it to your advantage.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Brown

Love: The Empress

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Five of Wands

It’s worth giving something another shot this week, especially if you previously left it unfinished. Academic excellence is on the cards, and you’re likely to perform exceptionally well in your studies. Some of you may receive news about a favorable job posting or transfer. Be cautious while driving or you may have to face some difficulties. In your romantic relationship, deeper understanding and mutual respect will strengthen your bond. Avoid getting involved in gossip or discussing sensitive topics, as you could be held accountable for something you didn't say. An unexpected visit from a friend or relative will bring joy. Health will remain stable, and your efforts to stay fit are paying off. Additionally, an ancestral property may require some attention, and you could be tempted to make a costly purchase.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Silver

Love: The Magician

Mood: The High Priestess

Career: King of Cups

You are likely to be in high demand professionally this week, as your past achievements continue to garner recognition. This could lead to an award or some form of appreciation. On the personal front, someone who has been taking an interest in you may surprise you with a romantic proposal. Your efforts to resolve a family issue will be appreciated, and a young family member may make you proud of their academic achievements. The weekend may be busy with work-related challenges, but you will manage to address them effectively. If you’re seeking financial assistance, rest assured that your requests will be met. An elderly family member may need your involvement in managing a new medication plan. Driving a new vehicle is also a possibility for some, adding a sense of excitement to the week.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

