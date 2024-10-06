Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for October 6 to 12, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20) Love: The Magician Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: Justice

This week encourages Aries to focus on physical health, which could spark positive lifestyle changes. Reintroducing exercise or better eating habits will improve overall well-being, boosting both energy and mental clarity. On the love front, singles may encounter a potential partner who shares similar values, opening the door for a meaningful relationship. An exciting adventure or unexpected trip may bring fresh enthusiasm into life. Financially, turning a hobby into a profitable business is possible, and a new job opportunity may arise. Managing home responsibilities while seizing new professional chances could significantly enhance your financial and personal growth.

Lucky No: 1

Lucky Color: Maroon

Love: Five of Cups

Mood: The World

Career: King of Wands

Professional growth is in store for Taurus, with potential promotions or departmental transfers on the horizon. Students will enjoy a productive week, excelling in exams and gaining confidence. Social engagements with friends will bring happiness, and love relationships will deepen, strengthening mutual understanding. A family trip to an exotic location may offer relaxation and bonding time. Balancing social activities with a consistent health routine is essential to avoid burnout. Financial caution is advised, as certain investments may not yield expected returns. Overall, maintaining equilibrium between personal, academic, and professional aspects is key for success this week.

Lucky No: 4

Lucky Color: Blue

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Three of Wands

Work responsibilities may increase for Gemini, presenting an opportunity to shine through high-stakes tasks. Professionally, the workload may be demanding, but the efforts will likely lead to career advancement. Relationship bonds will strengthen, and a short trip may offer a refreshing break. Health-wise, adopting healthier habits will show positive effects. On the home front, real estate transactions may progress, with potential buyers showing interest in property sales. A long-awaited payment is likely to come through, easing financial concerns. Children will bring happiness and warmth to the family atmosphere, enhancing overall harmony in your personal life.

Lucky No: 11

Lucky Color: White

Love: The Magician

Mood: Two of Cups

Career: Three of Swords

This week, Cancer will experience professional growth, as good news bolsters your reputation at work. Your kindness will be appreciated both socially and professionally. A visit from a loved one will bring joy, enhancing the home atmosphere. Some Cancerians may embark on a long drive in a new vehicle, embracing adventure. Financially, it’s a good time to apply for loans, as the process will be smooth. Romantic relationships may take a serious turn, with discussions about future plans such as moving in together or engagement. Overall, both personal and professional aspects are poised for progress this week.

Lucky No: 2

Lucky Color: Magenta

Love: The Fool

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Knight of Wands

Leos face an urgent issue that requires resolution. Health-wise, resuming an exercise routine or using a home remedy will bring noticeable improvement. Financially, past investments will begin yielding returns, providing a boost. At work, starting new projects will be manageable, with leadership skills at their peak. Personal relationships may require compromise to meet your partner’s needs, strengthening the bond. There’s a potential for recognition or bonuses at work, reflecting your dedication. Balancing personal and professional life will be essential for making the most of this week’s opportunities while addressing long-standing challenges.

Lucky No: 7

Lucky Color: Purple

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Devil

Career: The Moon

Virgo should be wary of flattery this week, as it could cloud judgment in social and professional circles. Home improvement or gadget upgrades will prove beneficial in the long term. Financially, a successful investment may allow prepayment of a loan, bringing relief. Positive moments with your partner will strengthen your bond, particularly for newlyweds or those in long-term relationships. Family life will be brightened by children’s achievements. Acquiring a new home may be possible, either through purchase or inheritance. Health remains stable, though external opinions may affect your mood. Focus on maintaining inner peace and ignoring unnecessary negativity.

Lucky No: 8

Lucky Color: Yellow

Love: Magician

Mood: Temperance

Career: Ten of Wands

For Libras, the focus this week is on academics and career goals. Setting clear objectives and maintaining discipline will lead to progress, whether you're a student or working professional. Those seeking new job opportunities should evaluate career aspirations carefully. In romance, a pleasant surprise may await, strengthening bonds or sparkling new relationships. However, be cautious with impulsive spending, as financial balance is crucial. Health-wise, follow medical advice and address lingering issues to ensure long-term wellness. At home, the environment will be peaceful, free from conflict, and filled with positive energy, allowing you to focus on personal growth.

Lucky No: 9

Lucky Color: Golden

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: Judgment

This week tests Scorpio’s efficiency and time management, particularly at work as deadlines approach. Despite the pressure, reconnecting with family and friends will bring joy. A trip to your hometown or a pilgrimage may offer a refreshing break. Financially, this is a good time for negotiations, especially in property matters. Your negotiation skills will secure favorable deals. Health-wise, alternative therapies like yoga and meditation may reduce reliance on medication. It’s advisable to limit long-distance travel, as it may prove tiring. Students preparing for exams will benefit from seeking guidance from mentors, improving their confidence and performance.

Lucky No: 7

Lucky Color: Saffron

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Devil

Career: Three of Cups



Sagittarians are likely to feel drawn to volunteer work, which will provide a sense of fulfilment. Professionally, a special project may allow you to showcase your skills, leading to recognition. Be cautious in financial matters, avoiding risky investments. Romantically, you may move on from someone distant, allowing you to focus on more meaningful relationships. Students are likely to excel in exams, though they should seek professional health advice before making major wellness changes. Maintaining balance between personal and professional life will be important for maximizing the benefits of this week’s opportunities while staying grounded.

Lucky No: 22

Lucky Color: Magenta

Love: The Hermit

Mood: The Tower

Career: Two of Coins



Capricorns may experience professional frustration as others take credit for your work. While disheartening, the truth will come to light, and your contributions will be recognized. Financially, avoid risky investments, as this isn’t the time to take chances. In your personal life, your partner may fail to keep promises, causing tension, but open communication will help. If involved in official work, an out-of-town trip may take up your weekend. Staying active while traveling is important for maintaining health. This week, delaying decisions on property matters will give you more clarity and prevent potential losses, ensuring better outcomes later.

Lucky No: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

Love: The Tower

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

Aquarians will excel in navigating complex situations at work and in personal matters, earning respect. New business ventures may start yielding profits. Students are likely to receive valuable guidance that enhances their performance. Reconnecting with an old friend will bring warmth and nostalgia. Family members, especially siblings or cousins, may assist with romantic pursuits. A distant relative’s visit may add vibrancy to your home. Commitment to fitness will yield visible results, and others will turn to you for advice. Your role as a reliable figure in your social circle will strengthen, bringing fulfillment and opportunities to offer support.

Lucky No: 6

Lucky Color: Silver

Love: The Star

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: Three of Coins



This week offers networking opportunities for Pisces, expanding your circle of influential connections. Professionally, this will support business growth or new opportunities. On the home front, family assistance will free up time for more pressing tasks. Efforts to revive your love life will succeed, deepening the bond with your partner. Work will remain steady without major challenges. However, students may face tight deadlines requiring focus. Financially, the week is stable, allowing for potential home improvements or upgrades. Maintaining a balanced diet will boost your health and vitality, setting the stage for continued personal and professional progress.

Lucky No: 5

Lucky Color: Green

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920