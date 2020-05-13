Covid-19: K’taka’s road transport corporations employees donate one-day pay of employees to CM relief fund

bengaluru

Updated: May 13, 2020 13:31 IST

Officials and employees of all the four road transport corporations in Karnataka have contributed their one day salary amounting to Rs 9.85 crore to the Chief Minister’s Covid-19 relief fund.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who also holds the transport portfolio, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday, an official statement said.

State’s bus services are operated by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North East Road Transport Corporation (NERTC).

Top officials of the road transport corporations and transport department were present.