MP: Girl hangs self after parents humiliated by family of boy harassing her

A Class 7 student allegedly committed suicide in Jabalpur after a boy and his parents allegedly humiliated and attacked her parents, police said on Sunday.

The 14-year-old girl’s parents had reportedly complained to the boy’s parents that he was harassing her, police added.

According to the police, the boy allegedly often harassed the girl on her way to school or tuitions.

On Saturday evening, the girl told her mother about the boy’s behaviour and added that he had thrust a mobile phone into her hand and asked her to call him later.

The girl’s parents went to the boy’s house at night to complain about his behaviour, said police. They alleged that the boy and his parents attacked and humiliated them, police said.

After seeing her parents humiliated, the girl allegedly hanged herself at home. She was rushed to hospital, but was declared dead on arrival, said police.

Assistant sub-inspector of police, Alpnarayan Mishra, the investigation officer in the case, said they had apprehended the boy and arrested his father under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code which relates to abetment of suicide. Mishra said if charges of sexual harassment were found true, additional legal sections would be added.

Police are trying to ascertain the boy’s age. Mishra said the boy’s parents gave his age as 17, but the girl’s family insisted he was an adult.