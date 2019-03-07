Salman Khan to promote tourism, heritage in MP

Film star Salman Khan has promised that he will help Madhya Pradesh in the field of tourism and heritage, announced chief minister Kamal Nath while interacting with the media at Vallabh Bhavan on Thursday.

“I talked to Salman Khan recently and I asked him to contribute something for the state as he belongs to Indore, and he readily agreed,” Nath said adding that details would be chalked out as Salman Khan is expected to be in Madhya Pradesh between April 1 and 18.

Sources in the Congress party said Salman Khan might be made brand ambassador for tourism and heritage in Madhya Pradesh, though there was no official confirmation about it. Recently, there have been demands from some Congress quarters that Salman Khan be made a Lok Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, though there is no confirmation from the party about it too.

Notably, Salman Khan had addressed poll meetings and conducted road shows in support of Kamal Nath in Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 when the latter fought Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate. He was then union minister for Commerce and Industries.

Addressing poll meetings at Damua, Amarwada, Chourai, Pandhurna and Sounsar, he had appealed to people to ensure the victory of Nath by a huge margin.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 22:16 IST