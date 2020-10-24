Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP, JD(U) contested as rivals in 2015 in Jhajha constituency

bihar-election

Jhajha is another important constituency out of the 71 assembly seats going to polls in the first phase of elections in Bihar. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal(United), which have been running the Bihar government together since 2017, contested as rivals in 2015 with BJP coming out as the winner.

This year, the top contenders are Damodar Raut from the JD(U) and Rabindra Yadav from Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). A total of 315,691 people will cast their votes, including 166,654 men, 149,035 women and two transgenders, on October 28 to decide the fate of the candidates in the fray.

In the 2015 assembly elections, BJP secured a majority and won the Jhajha constituency by 65,537 votes and a 40.04% vote share. Whereas, the JD(U) came second with 43,451 votes and vote share of 26.55%.

The JD(U), which has been associated with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since its inception in 2003, split ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections after Narendra Modi, the then chief minister of Gujarat, was announced as the prime ministerial candidate. In April 2015, the JD(U) along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Samajwadi Janata Party announced that they would form an alliance to oppose the BJP and also leave the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

But this did not happen and as a result, the SP was offered only three seats in the 2015 elections, forcing it to quit the alliance. The JD(U) then fought the election with the RJD and Congress and this newly-formed alliance won 178 seats and Nitish Kumar became the chief minister. However, in 2017, JD(U) reunited with the BJP.

The Jhajha assembly constituency, which is located in Bihar’s Jamui district, is also a part of the Jamui parliamentary seat. According to the census of 2011, from a total population of nearly 470,000 - 11.11% belong to the urban section while the rest 88.89% come from rural areas. According to 2019’s voter list, there are 315,188 electorates and 336 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout in the 2015 elections was around 54% and it shot up to almost 57% in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Voting for the constituency will take place on October 28. Counting will be done on November 10 and results will be declared on the same day.

Polling for the second and third phases of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be held on November 3 and November 7, respectively. The second phase will see voting in 94 constituencies and 78 constituencies will poll in the third and final phase of this election. Results for all phases will be out on November 10.