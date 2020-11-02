e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar election 2020: Maharajganj to witness crucial NDA, grand alliance contest

Bihar election 2020: Maharajganj to witness crucial NDA, grand alliance contest

In the 2015 Bihar assembly election, Sah won with a margin of 20,292 votes against BJP’s Kumar Deo Ranjan Singh.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharajganj falls under the Siwan district of Bihar and would go to polls on November 03.
Maharajganj falls under the Siwan district of Bihar and would go to polls on November 03.(PTI Photo)
         

Hem Narayan Sah of the Janata Dal United (JDU) and Vijay Shankar Dubey of the Indian National Congress (INC) are set for a face-off in Maharajganj assembly constituency during the Assembly elections in Bihar. The voting will be held in Maharajganj in the second phase of election on November 3.

Maharajganj falls under the Siwan district of Bihar.

In the 2015 assembly election, Sah won with a margin of 20,292 votes against BJP’s Kumar Deo Ranjan Singh. The JD(U) secured 68,459 votes while the BJP candidate received 48,167 votes in the election, for which the voter turnout was 54.32 per cent.

The JD(U) also won a decisive 45.51 per cent vote share in the elections in 2015 and the BJP trailed behind with 32.02 per cent. Of the rest, Munshi Singh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) secured 2.6 per cent votes according to the detailed statistics report released by the Election Commission of India.

This time INC representing the grand opposition alliance in Bihar and JD(U) from the NDA are contesting for a victory in Maharajganj.

The constituency is home to 301,733 eligible voters of whom 156,331 are men and 145,394 are women.

Maharajganj belongs to the Siwan district in Bihar and has its own representation in the Lok Sabha. BJP won the 2019 parliamentary elections from the constituency with a decisive 56.17 per cent vote share and a winning margin of over 200,000 votes.

tags
top news
2 dead, including one attacker in suspected terror attack in Vienna
2 dead, including one attacker in suspected terror attack in Vienna
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
Donald Trump dismisses ‘fake’ polls, Joe Biden says time to end the ‘chaos’
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Winter chill is here: Delhi records 10.8 degrees Celsius
Winter chill is here: Delhi records 10.8 degrees Celsius
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
‘Central agencies out to discredit state govt’: Kerala CM
Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister
Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes New Zealand’s first Indian-origin minister
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
Bypolls in 54 assembly seats in 10 states; all eyes on Madhya Pradesh
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In