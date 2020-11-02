Bihar election 2020: Maharajganj to witness crucial NDA, grand alliance contest

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 23:55 IST

Hem Narayan Sah of the Janata Dal United (JDU) and Vijay Shankar Dubey of the Indian National Congress (INC) are set for a face-off in Maharajganj assembly constituency during the Assembly elections in Bihar. The voting will be held in Maharajganj in the second phase of election on November 3.

Maharajganj falls under the Siwan district of Bihar.

In the 2015 assembly election, Sah won with a margin of 20,292 votes against BJP’s Kumar Deo Ranjan Singh. The JD(U) secured 68,459 votes while the BJP candidate received 48,167 votes in the election, for which the voter turnout was 54.32 per cent.

The JD(U) also won a decisive 45.51 per cent vote share in the elections in 2015 and the BJP trailed behind with 32.02 per cent. Of the rest, Munshi Singh of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) secured 2.6 per cent votes according to the detailed statistics report released by the Election Commission of India.

This time INC representing the grand opposition alliance in Bihar and JD(U) from the NDA are contesting for a victory in Maharajganj.

The constituency is home to 301,733 eligible voters of whom 156,331 are men and 145,394 are women.

Maharajganj belongs to the Siwan district in Bihar and has its own representation in the Lok Sabha. BJP won the 2019 parliamentary elections from the constituency with a decisive 56.17 per cent vote share and a winning margin of over 200,000 votes.