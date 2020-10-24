e-paper
Understanding Bihar elections, phase-wise

An HT analysis shows that each of these phases will comprise ACs that are different from others in multiple ways. This, in a way, is symptomatic of the state’s sociocultural and political diversity, as well as different historical fault lines.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 07:48 IST
By Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa and Roshan Kishore
By Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa and Roshan Kishore
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election rally(HT Photo)
         

Bihar’s 243 assembly constituencies (ACs) will head to the polls in three phases – 71 on October 28; 94 on November 3 and 78 on November 7. An HT analysis shows that each of these phases will comprise ACs that are different from others in multiple ways. This, in a way, is symptomatic of the state’s sociocultural and political diversity, as well as different historical fault lines.

 
 
