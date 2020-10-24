Understanding Bihar elections, phase-wise

bihar-election

Bihar’s 243 assembly constituencies (ACs) will head to the polls in three phases – 71 on October 28; 94 on November 3 and 78 on November 7. An HT analysis shows that each of these phases will comprise ACs that are different from others in multiple ways. This, in a way, is symptomatic of the state’s sociocultural and political diversity, as well as different historical fault lines.