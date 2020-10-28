‘Vote Mahagathbandhan for justice and jobs’: Rahul Gandhi’s message to voters of Bihar

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 11:08 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged Bihar’s voters to cast their vote for the Mahagathbandhan for “justice, employment, farmers and labourers,” as polling began for the first phase of the three-phase state assembly elections at 7am on Wednesday.

“This time for justice, employment, farmers and labourers, your vote should only be for the Mahagathbandhan. Good luck to all of you for the first phase of Bihar elections,” read Gandhi’s tweet in Hindi.

इस बार न्याय, रोज़गार, किसान-मज़दूर के लिए

आपका वोट हो सिर्फ़ महागठबंधन के लिए।



बिहार के पहले चरण के मतदान की आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ।#आज_बदलेगा_बिहार — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2020

Gandhi’s party, the Congress, is contesting the Bihar assembly polls in an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties--the coalition has been named the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or grand alliance. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is the Mahagathbandhan’s candidate for the chief minister’s chair.

Also on Wednesday, Gandhi will address two public rallies in Bihar, at Valmikinagar in West Champaran and at Kuseshwar Sthan in Darbhanga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in Bihar as he will address three rallies, including one at Patna’s veterinary college ground.

(Read: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in another face-off on Wednesday in Bihar polls)

Earlier today, PM Modi, too, urged voters to ensure participation in this “festival of democracy,” while strictly complying with all Covid-19 related precautions.

(Read: Follow Covid-19 guidelines and participate in festival of democracy, PM Modi urges Bihar voters)

Bihar has a total of 243 constituencies of which 71 went to polls on Wednesday. The remaining will vote in two more phases: 94 in second phase on November 3 and 78 in third and final phase on November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10, according to a schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) last month.

Janata Dal(United) president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is the candidate for the chief minister’s post of the state’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The alliance comprises, among others, PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Kumar’s JD(U).