Abhay Deol plays villain in Tamil film Hero, says it was ‘a natural progression’. See pics

Abhay Deol has shared pictures from the sets of his Tamil film, Hero, and wrote that he plays ‘The Villain' in the film.

bollywood Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:27 IST
Abhay Deol shares pictures from the sets of his Tamil film, Hero, where he plays the villain.
Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who has mostly done positive roles in his career, will be seen playing a baddie in the Tamil movie Hero. For him, playing villain was a natural progression.

“On the set of a movie called The Hero where I play ‘the villain!’ Was a natural progression I guess, I’ve played the anti-hero through most of my career. Oh and this one’s in Tamil ??! New language, new territory. Grateful,” Abhay wrote on Instagram on Friday. Along with the post, he shared a few photographs of himself from the set.

 Also read: Miley Cyrus on rumours she cheated on Liam Hemsworth: ‘I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I’m not a liar’

Hero is being directed by PS Mithran.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 15:24 IST

