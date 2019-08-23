Abhay Deol plays villain in Tamil film Hero, says it was ‘a natural progression’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:27 IST

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who has mostly done positive roles in his career, will be seen playing a baddie in the Tamil movie Hero. For him, playing villain was a natural progression.

“On the set of a movie called The Hero where I play ‘the villain!’ Was a natural progression I guess, I’ve played the anti-hero through most of my career. Oh and this one’s in Tamil ??! New language, new territory. Grateful,” Abhay wrote on Instagram on Friday. Along with the post, he shared a few photographs of himself from the set.

Also read: Miley Cyrus on rumours she cheated on Liam Hemsworth: ‘I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I’m not a liar’

Hero is being directed by PS Mithran.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 15:24 IST