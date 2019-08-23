Abhay Deol plays villain in Tamil film Hero, says it was ‘a natural progression’. See pics
Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who has mostly done positive roles in his career, will be seen playing a baddie in the Tamil movie Hero. For him, playing villain was a natural progression.
“On the set of a movie called The Hero where I play ‘the villain!’ Was a natural progression I guess, I’ve played the anti-hero through most of my career. Oh and this one’s in Tamil ??! New language, new territory. Grateful,” Abhay wrote on Instagram on Friday. Along with the post, he shared a few photographs of himself from the set.
Hero is being directed by PS Mithran.
