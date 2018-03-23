Abhinay Deo on Irrfan’s health crisis: What he’s doing is inspirational and amazing

Irrfan’s performances have won him millions of fans around the world — he’s equally at home in Bollywood and Hollywood. So when the actor recently revealed that he’s suffering from a rare disease (a neuroendocrine tumour), it was a truly shocking moment.

But given his fighting spirit, Irrfan has decided to undergo treatment on one hand, and focus on his work on the other hand. While the actor is currently in London, for treatment, he has requested the makers of his upcoming film, Abhinay Deo’s Blackmail, to be released on schedule. Abhinay shares that Irrfan has extended his support even though he’s missing out on the film’s promotional activities.

Irrfan has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and is undergoing treatment in London. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT)

Having spoken about Irrfan’s fighting spirit and being “optimistic about the treatment”, Abhinay says, “What he’s doing is absolutely inspirational and amazing. He not only opened up in detail about what he’s going through at this point of time, but also [talked about] how he’s dealing with his illness. This clearly highlights his positivity and strength. And in my opinion, it’s a winner’s attitude, something that we should learn from him.”

“Irrfan is showing us how to deal with such [unavoidable] circumstances in life,” adds Abhinay, who directed Force 2 (2016) and Delhi Belly (2011). “I’m happy that he’s doing well and, hopefully, will be back with us as early as possible.”

Asked how Irrfan’s absence at promotions would affect Blackmail’s box-office fortunes, Abhinay says, “Honestly, good work is always a team effort. When everyone makes something with their heart and soul, a good piece of work comes out of it. And it also strikes the right chord with the audience. We’re keeping no stone unturned to promote the film; even Irrfan wanted it this way. He wants the best for the film and has extended his support.”

Talking about the film, Abhinay adds that Irrfan was the first, foremost, and the only choice for the film. He was on the top of the list when the filmmakers were deciding on the cast. The director says, “Irrfan’s character (Dev) in Blackmail has the least number of lines — we needed someone who could deliver even with few words and [through his] expression, but at the same time wouldn’t go overboard. There are very few actors in the country who can pull off such a layered performance. Irrfan lets the character blend with himself, and you don’t know where Irrfan ended and Dev started. When you watch him on screen, you see Irrfan, but you only identify with the character. How he deals with situations and the way he makes you laugh is wonderful. And at the end of it, he pulls off the performance making you feel two opposite things at the same time.”

Meanwhile, according to certain reports, along with his ongoing therapy in London, Irrfan is also undergoing herbal treatment by a traditional healer from Shimoga, Karnataka, named Vaidya Narayana Murthy, who’s known for his herbal cancer treatment. Murthy has given Irrfan a potion and the actor has been advised to avoid modern medication (which also includes chemotherapy) for one-and-a-half years. Irrfan is reportedly also in touch with a renowned Ayurvedic healer to get some clarity regarding the side effects of consuming the potion along with allopathic medicines. He is in touch with another noted Ayurvedic physician, Vaidya Balendu Prakash from Dehradun.

