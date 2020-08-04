e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan chooses to ‘look on the bright side of life’, shares view from hospital room. See pic

Abhishek Bachchan chooses to ‘look on the bright side of life’, shares view from hospital room. See pic

Abhishek Bachchan has shared yet another picture of the view from his hospital room as he felt amazed by the colours of nature during the Mumbai monsoon.

bollywood Updated: Aug 04, 2020 21:56 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Bachchan has shared a new picture from the Nanavati hospital.
Abhishek Bachchan has shared a new picture from the Nanavati hospital.
         

Abhishek Bachchan is the only Bachchan family member who is yet to test negative for Covid-19. The actor is admitted at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai and has shared yet another picture of the view from his isolation ward.

Sharing a picture of the dark clouds in the evening sky, probably with a filter, he wrote on Instagram, “The colours of nature never fail to impress. #alwayslookonthebrightsideoflife.”

Hindustantimes

A fan wished him, “Get well soon,” another enquired, “Are you okay now?” A woman from Ahemedabad wrote that she loved his web show Breathe Into The Shadows and wished him a “super speedy recovery” and ”would love to see him in such movies and web series!” “Hope you get well soon and I’ll wait for breath part two! Much love,” she added.

Abhishek couldn’t be part of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at home this year. His sister Shweta Bachchan had shared a picture from their childhood along with a heartfelt message. She wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better brother, or devoted sidekick, love you - (Been soo long I’m even missing your lectures) Get well, Get back home!”

Hindustantimes

He also shared a childhood picture of Shweta along with his other cousins. “Couldn’t have asked for a better brother, or devoted sidekick, love you - (Been soo long I’m even missing your lectures) Get well, Get back home!” he captioned the post.

Hindustantimes

Also read: Neeraj Kabi says instead of arguing about nepotism ‘raise your talent’: ‘There is no way that you will be eliminated’

Amitabh was discharged from the hospital a day before Raksha Bandhan after testing negative for the novel coronavirus. Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya were discharged last month.

Sharing his disappointment on Abhishek not being able to return home for the festival, he had written on his blog, “It has been heartening to be back from the Hospital after the ‘mukti’ from the Corona virus .. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care .. the medical conditions, tests, lab reports, clinical and physical and visual evaluations are all there in the minds of the qualified specialists that work day in day out to battle with this unique conditioning, and each hour through consultation, through the sharing of information, and experience with their fraternity from other parts of the World give us the hope of repair .. assuring us each minute that ‘all shall be well’. Feeling bad for Abhishek .. prayers he comes home soon.” he wrote.

