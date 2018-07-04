Accidental Prime Minister’s LK Advani, Lalu Prasad revealed. Here’s who plays who in the film
While Avtar Sahni plays BJP leader LK Advani, Vimal Verma essays the role of RJD chief Lalu Prasad in the film. Check out the reel and real political leaders that we will see in the film.bollywood Updated: Jul 04, 2018 18:19 IST
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has unveiled new actors from his upcoming film, The Accidental Prime Minister, and we are amazed at how similar the reel politicians are to the real ones.
Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film is based on Sanjaya Baru’s book The Accidental Prime Minister and traces former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s journey to the PM’s chair.
Anupam Kher essays the titular role of Manmohan Singh in the film.
Revealing the actors who will play Lalu, Advani and Patil, Anupma tweeted, “Introducing Avtar Sahni as #LKAdvaniJi, Vimal Verma as #LaluPrasadYadavJi and Anil Rastogi as #ShivRajPatilJi.:) #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister @TAPMofficial #SunilBohra #VijayGutte.”
Introducing Avtar Sahni as #LKAdvaniJi,— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 3, 2018
Vimal Verma as #LaluPrasadYadavJi and Anil Rastogi as #ShivRajPatilJi.:) #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister @TAPMofficial #SunilBohra #VijayGutte pic.twitter.com/TGTaXB1rmE
Hansal Mehta is the creative producer for the film, which is being produced by Bohra Bros. It is slated to release on December 21.
A look at actors and their characters in the film:
Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh
German actor Suzanne Bernet as Sonia Gandhi
Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi
Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi
Divya Seth Shah as Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur
Akshaye Khanna as Sanjay Baru
Debutante Ram Avatar Bhardwaj as Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Avtar Sahni as LK Advani
Vimal Verma as Lalu Yadav
Anil Rastgi as Shiv Raj Patil
Follow @htshowbiz for more