Accidental Prime Minister’s LK Advani, Lalu Prasad revealed. Here’s who plays who in the film

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has unveiled new actors from his upcoming film, The Accidental Prime Minister, and we are amazed at how similar the reel politicians are to the real ones.

Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film is based on Sanjaya Baru’s book The Accidental Prime Minister and traces former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s journey to the PM’s chair.

Anupam Kher essays the titular role of Manmohan Singh in the film.

Revealing the actors who will play Lalu, Advani and Patil, Anupma tweeted, “Introducing Avtar Sahni as #LKAdvaniJi, Vimal Verma as #LaluPrasadYadavJi and Anil Rastogi as #ShivRajPatilJi.:) #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister @TAPMofficial #SunilBohra #VijayGutte.”

Hansal Mehta is the creative producer for the film, which is being produced by Bohra Bros. It is slated to release on December 21.

A look at actors and their characters in the film:

Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh

German actor Suzanne Bernet as Sonia Gandhi

Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi

Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi

Divya Seth Shah as Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur

Akshaye Khanna as Sanjay Baru



Debutante Ram Avatar Bhardwaj as Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Avtar Sahni as LK Advani

Vimal Verma as Lalu Yadav

Anil Rastgi as Shiv Raj Patil

