Adhyayan Summan praises ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut: ‘She has been through a lot and worked hard to earn respect’

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 08:33 IST

Actor Adhyayan Summan says he respects his ex-girlfriend actor Kangana Ranaut a lot. His stance on her is quite a turnaround from his earlier statements in which he called her violent and abusive and also accused her of practising ‘black magic’.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Adhyayan said Kangana made her mark in the industry through hard work. “People say that I keep talking ill about my ex. But I have always made it clear that I respect Kangana a lot. She has been through a lot and worked hard to earn the respect and fame that she enjoys today. She is the perfect example who fought the bigger people in the industry and made a huge name for herself. So hats off to her,” he had said.

Adhyayan worked with Kangana on Raaz 2 and was in a relationship with her in 2009. In a 2016 interview to DNA, Adhyayan had said, Kangana would hit him and verbally abuse him as well. “One moment she made me feel loved and then in the next, it was like I was a nobody in her life! I was standing at the bar alone when Kangana walked up to me said some actor at the party was trying to grab her a**… so I told her, ‘Let’s go.’ She went back to doing her thing. Later she came and told me let’s go right now. I was walking down the stairs with her, when she turned around and slapped me!”

In April this year, Adhyayan told Bollywood Life that he had left the chapter ‘miles behind’. “I actually don’t believe in anything. I have left that topic miles...miles behind in my life. I am right now way ahead in my life. And it doesn’t really matter who wants to apologise or not. I wanted to share my side of story, and I did that three years ago. I am very glad and fortunate that some people came out in support,” he had said.

