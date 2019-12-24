After Made in Heaven, Bard of Blood, Sobhita Dhulipala understands some things are received well, others come and go

bollywood

Dec 24, 2019

With films such as Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), Chef (2017) and Kaalakaandi (2018), she has had quite an unconventional journey in Bollywood, so far. But switch to web, and Sobhita Dhulipala turned out to be a force to reckon with after starring in drama series, Made In Heaven, that shot her to instant fame.

“Encouraged and motivated by the good 2019 that was,” Sobhita was also seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s web production, Bard of Blood, and a thriller, The Body, alongside Emraan Hashmi. “I had shot for these projects in the last couple of years, so it is a huge sense of relief that my work is out there. I could only hope that people like it. After Made In Heaven, Bard of Blood and The Body, I have understood that some things are received well while others come and go,” she says.

Sobhita has a lot of gratitude that Made In Heaven did well. “It is a progressive show that motivates me as an artiste. People have been kind in acknowledging and appreciating my work.”

Looking up, with the horror anthology, Ghost Stories, Made In Heaven season 2, a Malayalam film with Dulquer Salmaan, and another film with Ronnie Screwvala’s production, Sobhita has a packed 2020. She admits her desire to play parts that are relevant and relatable. “In any project, what works for me is when the writing is a bit relevant with today’s times and I can connect to it. I am a consumer of cinema, so if it is relatable, I enjoy it more. I also love it when there is some social commentary in the script. Right now, I want to work day and night, and never eat or sleep. I want to work like a maniac,” she quips.

After three films, her role in Made In Heaven allowed others to see her in a “certain light” and hence, cast her in roles they might not have considered her for earlier.

“Everyone has their own journey, and I am enjoying mine. I am not struggling or striving to belong. If I try to be like others, neither will I do a good job nor will I enjoy my journey. I will be unhappy and insecure. I stay balanced by spending time with my family, friends and my books. So, most of my attention is on my work and my space, and not about feeling threatened. I actively work towards that as otherwise, it is a negative space to be in,” shares Sobhita.

