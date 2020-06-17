e-paper
Home / Bollywood / After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Ayesha Takia says she faced workplace bullying: ‘You must not let them win’

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Ayesha Takia says she faced workplace bullying: ‘You must not let them win’

Days after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayesha Takia opened up on her experience with workplace bullying and offered advice on how to deal with such a situation.

bollywood Updated: Jun 17, 2020 15:44 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayesha Takia said that she has experienced many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying.
         

Ayesha Takia said that she has been at the receiving end of workplace bullying and trolling on many occasions. Her revelation comes just days after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“Having personally been through many incidents of trolling and workplace bullying...I wish to spread the word about this and I want you to speak up please if someone is making you feel less, small or worthless. Please know that you are incredible and unique. You are meant to be here and fight for what you deserve. You are bright and different, you must not let them win,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Ayesha also offered suggestions on how to deal with such a situation and urged everyone to be kind to others. “Pls speak to someone. Reach out. Keep a diary or talk online about anyone pulling you down, don’t take shit! I know this is easier to say than do but you have to, you need to, you will find someone to listen. We need this world to be a kind place for our future generations and for their sake we must make sure that love and kindness lead the way. Pls be nice to people, be kind and sensitive because you have no idea how fragile or what hardship someone is going through,” she said.

 

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. The police has said that it is a case of death by suicide. The news of his untimely demise has stirred up the debate of nepotism once again, with several actors including Kangana Ranaut, Koena Mitra and Prakash Raj talking about its existence in the film industry.

In a video, Kangana claimed that Sushant’s death was a ‘planned murder’. She said, “Sushant’s only fault is that he believed them when they called him ‘worthless’. He didn’t remember what his mother told him.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

