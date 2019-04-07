Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria look gorgeous as they celebrate 20 years of Sabyasachi’s work. See pics

Actors Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, along with several other stars attended a Sabyasachi event on Saturday, and pictures from the red carpet appearance have arrived online. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee launched a new collection on Saturday to commemorate his 20 years in the business.

Sabyasachi launched the new collection, titled ‘Kashgaar Bazaar: In Retrospect’, in collaboration with French fashion designer Christian Louboutin.

Alia, who is gearing up for the release of her first period drama Kalank, wore a green saree for the event and tied her hair in a simple pony. She completed the look with big earrings and minimal makeup.

Alia Bhatt looks elegant in a Sabyasachi saree. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

Actors Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria were also spotted at the event. Both Tara and Ananya will make their Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2, which also features Tiger Shroff.

Actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey were also seen at the event that also had Isha Ambani in attendance. ( Photo: Varinder Chawla )

When Janhvi shared her red carpet look for the event, fans began comparing her with her late mom and actor Sridevi.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin posed together at the red carpet along with the filmmaker’s daughter Aaliyah. Anurag and Kalki, who met on the sets of Dev D in 2008, divorced in 2015 - four years after tying the knot.

Later, Kalki shared a video with Aaliyah and captioned it, “Ain’t we cute.”

Rumoured couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were also spotted together at the event. They posed with the man of the hour, Sabyasachi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: