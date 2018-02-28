Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula stand with dad Boney post Sridevi’s sudden death

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula stood by their father Boney Kapoor, even as Boney arrived in Mumbai with the mortal remains of their step-mom Sridevi. Arjun halted the shooting of Namastey England in Ludhiana and flew to Dubai to be with his father, while Anshula stayed close to her father ever since he reached Mumbai.

Anshula Kapoor leaves Anil Kapoor's house to receive the mortal remains of Bollywood actor Sridevi at her dad Boney Kapoor's house. (AFP)

Sridevi died due to drowning in a bathtub at a Dubai Hotel late Saturday. However, her body was handed over to the Kapoor family only Tuesday evening after completing the formalities of post-mortem.

According to sources, ever since the news of Sridevi’s tragic death came to light, Boney Kapoor’s three daughters-- Janhvi , Khushi and Anshula-- have been staying together at uncle Anil Kapoor’s residence.

Arjun and Anshula’s mother and Boney Kapoor’s first wife Mona died in 2012.

Soon after the arrival of Sridevi’s mortal remains in Mumbai on late Tuesday evening, Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Satish Kaushik, and others have visited the family to pay their homage. Condolences and last respects to the actress will be paid at Celebrations Sports club in Lokhandwala between 9:30am to 12:30pm.

The cremation ceremony will take place at Vile Parle’s Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery from 3:30pm onwards.

Follow @htshowbiz for more