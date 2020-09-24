Atul Kulkarni: ‘Any industry cannot thrive for more than 100 years with more of bad things and less of good ones’

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:20 IST

Actor Atul Kulkarni has defended the film industry amid spiralling allegations of drug abuse, nepotism and a cancel culture, saying no industry can survive for a century if it has “more of bad things and less of good ones in it”. A number of top female actors have been summoned in a drug case being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in relation with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Kangana Ranaut and a few others have also spoken about “Bollywood mafia” and a nepotistic culture that ostracises outsiders.

Atul did not defend or clarify any of those allegations but insisted that there must be more good things in the industry for it to have survived for more than a hundred years. The National Award-winning actor tweeted Thursday afternoon, “Any industry can not survive and thrive for more than 100 years and become one of the largest in the world in its field with more of bad things and less of good ones in it. The proportion of good and bad is same everywhere. Some are just written about more, that’s all.”

Any industry can not survive and thrive for more than 100 years and become one of the largest in the world in its field with more of bad things and less of good ones in it.

The proportion of good and bad is same everywhere. Some are just written about more, that’s all. — atul kulkarni (@atul_kulkarni) September 24, 2020

When attacked by a few online users, Atul was quick to respond with much grace. “Is the tweet saying that ? Is it about that ?” Atul tweeted when a user asked, “But shouldn’t the bad be addressed?” Another user asked the actor, “Surviving doesn’t mean it’s not on a downward spiral and not going to crash ever. Look at our very own Marathi film industry and how Shwaas revived it.” Atul, who was recently seen in Bandish Bandits, simply posted a rational advice, “Read the tweet again sir. There are other words used than just surviving which seem to have conveniently ignored.”

Another one asked Atul, “No one is saying that the industry has had more of bad things for the last 100 years. Surely you don’t think the industry is the same as it was during Dadasaheb Phalke’s time.” The actor responded saying, “You may want to read the last part again. Proportions are same at a given point.”

No one is saying that the industry has had more of bad things for the last 100 years. Surely you don't think the industry is the same as it was during Dadasaheb Phalke's time. — AurinShome (@aursho) September 24, 2020

When a fan of Atul questioned his take, the actor specified that he meant all industries and profession exist with such bad things as being pointed out for the film industry. “Huge Fan, bt this is purely a drawback f being a public figure. If u get 2 enjoy the perks of it, u should be ready enough to undergo critical scrutiny 2.! Ofcourse, nothing better than eliminating it frm every field.! A successful fraternity should learn to be responsible..!!” the fan wrote.

Every line of yours is True with EVERY field ma’am. Right from medicine to education — atul kulkarni (@atul_kulkarni) September 24, 2020

“Every line of yours is True with EVERY field ma’am. Right from medicine to education,” Atul responded.

Actor and member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan had also defended Bollywood in a similar manner in the Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session. “People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language,” she had said.

