Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma declares this Salman Khan-starrer to be the most ‘overrated’ film he has seen recently

bollywood

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 14:34 IST

Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma feels was asked to name a recent overrated film that he had watched, as well as a film that he believes he could’ve directed better. He had the same answer for both questions.

“Tubelight,” Amit said. The filmmaker was a guest on Starry Nights Gen Y, with his Badhaai Ho actor Sanya Malhotra. Tubelight, directed by Kabir Khan, starred Salman Khan in the lead role. It was a critical and commercial disappointment, ending the actor and director’s successful streak of partnerships.

According to a Mid-Day report, Salman even compensated film distributors for losses they may have suffered. His father Salim Khan had said, “When a distributor suffers a loss, the producer needs to show some responsibility and share the burden. We, too, have done the same thing. We met a few of them and are trying to find a middle ground. We will pay back the distributors.”

Also read: I’m disappointed, it’s disheartening: Director Kabir Khan on Tubelight BO performance

Salman had said that he attributed the film’s box office failure to its Eid release date, claiming that it simply wasn’t celebratory enough to warrant a festival release, and should have been pushed.

Kabir, meanwhile, had told Indian Express that he hopes the film’s failure doesn’t dissuade Salman from experimenting with his roles. “It’s very difficult to analyse it because it is a film, which is very close to my heart. What I can relate to is some of the feedback that I got is that they felt we probably pushed Salman into a zone, which is not acceptable to a larger audience. In Bajrangi, it was acceptable but here we pushed him so much that we pushed him out of the stadium,” he said.

