Badhaai Ho’s mom Neena Gupta enjoys a relaxed holiday in Maldives with daughter Masaba. See pics, video

Actor Neena Gupta is holidaying with her daughter, designer Masaba Gupta in Soneva Fushi, Maldives. The actor, who played the mother of two grown-up sons and falls pregnant in this year’s surprise hit Badhaai Ho, raked in a lot of praise for her performance in the film.

In Maldives, however, she is nothing like the demure and homely character that she played in the film. Neena has been posting pictures and videos in a whole range of outfits—from shorts, to jeggings, asymmetrical dresses to beachy flowing frocks or short dresses—with aplomb. Clearing she, along with her daughter Masaba, is having a great time, soaking up the Maldivian sun.

Sharing one of the more recent pictures, she wrote: “Happiness in the air #DiscoverSoneva #SonevaFushi #ExperienceSoneva #Maldives.”

In the picture, Neena can be seen sipping coconut water, wearing a sleeveless dress in ethnic prints, her hair done up in a loose bun, decorated with a red flower. She is also seen wearing a pair of sun glasses and is looking away from the camera.

In another picture, from the airport and on her way to Maldives, she wrote: “Socha apna airport look khud he daal dun?”

It may be recalled that director of Badhaai Ho, Amit Sharma had said during the film’s promotions of how the film’s lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana was a bit wary of the choice of Neena for the role. He had said: “Ayushmann Khurrana who was already on board, was a little wary of Neenaji’s casting. ‘Woh hot Mummy wali feeling aati hai’. But I am glad we went with Neenaji.”

