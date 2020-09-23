e-paper
Bollywood drugs probe: Film producer Madhu Mantena reaches NCB office to record statement

Bollywood drugs probe: Film producer Madhu Mantena reaches NCB office to record statement

Film producer Madhu Mantena was at the Narcotics Control Bureau’s office in Mumbai to record his statement in the Bollywood ‘drugs nexus’ case. He was called after his name cropped up in the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha.

bollywood Updated: Sep 23, 2020 14:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Madhu Mantena at the NCB office.
Madhu Mantena at the NCB office.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Film producer Madhu Mantena reached the NCB guest house in Mumbai on Wednesday to record his statement in connection with the agency’s probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, an official said. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had summoned Mantena for questioning in connection with the probe, he said.

He reached the NCB guest house in south Mumbai around 11.30 am, the official said. His name allegedly cropped up during the questioning of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha, who was quizzed by the probe agency for last two days, he said. Jaya has been called again by the NCB on Wednesday.

During the NCB’s probe into the drugs angle in Rajput’s death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood came to light.

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares heartfelt note for mom Sutapa Sikdar: ‘Nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan’

The NCB on Tuesday summoned actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency’s CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar, but the former could not appear before the agency due to ill-health.

NCB officials on Tuesday said they might summon Deepika if needed. Some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing drugs are on the radar of the agency, sources said.

