Home / Bollywood / Celina Jaitly on Bollywood: Can we chop off the head just because of an infection?

Celina Jaitly on Bollywood: Can we chop off the head just because of an infection?

While actor Celina Jaitly reserves her comments on the various individuals of the film fraternity, she believes that the audience should have a better sense of judgment amid all this.

bollywood Updated: Sep 27, 2020 08:58 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Celina Jaitly recently starred in web film,Seasons Greetings.
         

The Hindi film industry has come under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in the recent times. While Celina Jaitly is far away in Austria where she lives with her husband and kids, she is abreast with what’s happening in Bollywood and she is not happy about the slandering business.

“Our industry has been marked to be the second most useful domain for the development of India. So do we demean it? Tear it apart ... or fight the worst deep dark issues genuinely and move on? Can we chop off the head just because of an infection? In the army I always heard my father say target the enemy not the civilian,” she shares.

While the actor reserves her comments on the various individuals of the film fraternity, she believes that the audience should have a better sense of judgment amid all this. “Don’t believe everything you hear. There are always three sides to a story -- Yours.. Theirs & the Truth,” she adds. 
Jaitly also notes that this is actually not the time to focus on such things because the country is dealing with a pandemic and what everyone needs is optimism and positivity in their lives.

“It’s not just India, the whole world is in a turmoil. Ravaged by a pandemic, being swept in economic crisis and looming consequences of global warming, these indeed are dire times. These are times when the entire world leaderships need to put their differences aside and work towards a new model of combating something which threatens to spare no one and has a domino effect on all the levels of human existence,” the 38-year-old says.

The actor, whose recent project, web film, Seasons Greetings, has been garnering good response, goes on to add, “So while what I mentioned above may be a great model on paper, we have to on an individual level make an effort to generate positivity, help thy neighbour and tap into our own capabilities to focus on outcomes that unites people in positive directions.”

