Celina Jaitly pens post about ‘immense heartache’ of her baby’s death, says ‘keep your love and blessings coming’

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 17:46 IST

On World Prematurity Day, actor Celina Jaitly penned a note about having suffered the tragic loss of her baby. Celina tied the knot with hotelier Peter Haag and the two welcomed their first set of twins -- Winston and Viraaj -- in 2012. Celina again gave birth to twin boys, Shamsher and Arthur, in 2017 but the former couldn’t survive.

On Instagram, she wrote about ‘premature birth’ being a ‘very serious health problem’. She also added several pictures of her son, Arthur, whom she had previously described as a ‘miracle baby’, for having survived the loss of his twin, and two months in an incubator.

She wrote, “While nothing can prepare parents for how it feels to have a baby in neonatal care, it can be a huge support to know other families have been where they are now... We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem, but we survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU Doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly with us to make sure @arthurjhaag comes back home with us.”

She continued, “While many preterm babies still carry a huge vulnerability to develop medical challenges or life threatening circumstances, many do grow up to become completely healthy individuals, with some even becoming notable public figures such as Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein and of course our own Arthur Jaitly Haag. Keep your love and blessings coming for Artu and don’t forget to read up on how you can prevent/support premature babies.”

On Arthur’s third birthday in September, Celina had penned a note on social media. She’d written, “Having survived the loss of his twin and 2 months in an incubator bravely Arthur is an passionate hiker, skier, budding palaeontologist and baby boss.”

Celina, a former Miss India, recently made her acting comeback, Season’s Greetings. “You can take out the actor from cinema but you cannot take out the cinema from the actor. I had taken a purposeful break from cinema because of reasons best known to me and this had nothing to do with the fact that I got married,” she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

