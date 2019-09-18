Chunky Pandey dismisses Govinda’s claims that he hasn’t got his due from Bollywood, says ‘he ruled industry with Shah Rukh Khan’

bollywood

Actor Chunky Pandey has said that Aanken co-star Govinda is incorrect in stating that he hasn’t received his due from the film industry. Govinda said in a recent interview said that longtime collaborator David Dhawan had ditched him, and that there was a Bollywood conspiracy to curb the release of his films.

Chunky told Pinkvilla, “Why? He has ruled it. There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan was giving all those big hits and then Govinda was also giving hits along with him. He has ruled it since like 1991, from say Shola Aur Shabnam till mid-2000s, from there he hasn’t looked back I think. He has had the greatest run.”

Chunky added, “He has enjoyed great superstardom. He has got his dues. But we want to see him more. To stand up against Amitabh Bachchan in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, you need to be a good actor to be able to do that. I am a Big B fan. I have learnt so much from Govinda.”

Although Govinda has been reduced to small-time roles in recent years, and is known more for making statements such as the one where he said he turned down James Cameron’s Avatar, Chunky said that he still loves watching Govinda on screen. “I get very excited when I see Govinda on-screen. I love him. What a great actor, there is no better actor than him in the country. He is outstanding. Even his recent body of work, whatever he is doing, I find him really entertaining,” he said, and even suggested he’d be up for an Aankhen sequel. “I would love Aankhen 2 to happen. I would have Govinda and I play these two brothers and having kids who can take it forward. It would be a great combination.”

