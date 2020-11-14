Diwali 2020: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan wish fans on the festival of lights, Sonu Sood says ‘make someone’s Diwali happy’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 16:16 IST

As Bollywood celebrated a quiet Diwali this year, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social networking accounts to wish their fans on the occasion. Aamir Khan took to Twitter to wish his fans on Diwali. “Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. May this Festival of Lights fill our being with positivity, hope and enlightenment. Love. a,” he wrote.

Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali 🙏🏼



May this Festival of Lights fill our being with positivity, hope and enlightenment.



Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 14, 2020

Salman wished his fans on Diwali along with a picture of him in a kurta-pyjama from his Bigg Boss shoot. He wrote, “Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year ... stay safe.”

Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year ... stay safe



Styled by #AshleyRebello pic.twitter.com/pdvVNt6ElC — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 14, 2020

Several Bollywood celebrities shared video messages to wish their fans on Diwali. Diljit Dosanjh shared a video of him in a vibrant kurta-pyjama and doing bhangra to a tune. He captioned it on Twitter, “HAPPY DIWALI OYE.”

HAPPY DIWALI OYE 🪔 pic.twitter.com/yswbalNXwh — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 14, 2020

Ajay Devgn shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “Deepavali, the Festival of Lights and cheer is here. Here’s wishing everyone a happy, peaceful and safe Diwali! This one is especially for the Indian Army, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay safe.. #HappyDiwali.”

Deepavali, the Festival of Lights and cheer is here. Here’s wishing everyone a happy, peaceful and safe Diwali!

This one is especially for the Indian Army, who make it possible for the rest of us to stay safe🙏🙏#HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/18b5GLV1HP — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 14, 2020

Let us all celebrate the true spirit of Diwali and light up each other’s lives with hope#HappyDiwali #LoveAndLight pic.twitter.com/nLjhv2gpU4 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) November 14, 2020

Bobby Deol also shared a video message on the occasion. Madhuri Dixit shared a boomerang video and said, “May the lamps of joy illuminate your life with bright sparkles of peace and prosperity. #HappyDiwali.”

May the lamps of joy illuminate your life with bright sparkles of peace and prosperity ✨ #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/0a0dlFF11F — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 14, 2020

Sonu Sood encouraged his fans to help a person in need on the occasion. He wrote on Twitter, “Make someone’s Diwali Happy, that’s the best way to wish Happy Diwali.” Shruti Haasan also echoed the same thought. She tweeted, “Happy Diwali to everyone !! May this Diwali guide us into the light from this rather strange year !! Wishing you and your family all the love and light - a lot of people won’t be able to celebrate in the same way due to financial or emotional reasons so keep them in your prayers.”

Make someone’s Diwali Happy, that’s the best way to wish Happy Diwali 🪔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 14, 2020

Happy Diwali to everyone !! May this Diwali guide us into the light from this rather strange year !! Wishing you and your family all the love and light - a lot of people won’t be able to celebrate in the same way due to financial or emotional reasons so keep them in your prayers — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) November 14, 2020

Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “Diwali to you and yours...lots of love and positivity always .... let there always be light...the light of knowledge... the light of love...and the light of self awareness.....”

Happy Diwali to you and yours...lots of love and positivity always .... let there always be light...the light of knowledge... the light of love...and the light of self awareness.....🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/gYtayVE3yo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2020

Also read: Ranveer Singh wishes his ‘gudiya’ Deepika Padukone on second wedding anniversary with unseen pics from Italy wedding

🪔 Diwali ke Shubh Din par ...mujh se jude ....meri pyaari iss family ke .....har apne ko ...ji jaan se pyaar 💝....Dua karta hoon 🙏 aap sab har tarha se hameesha khush rahen sehatmand rahen .... pyaar se bejhi ...Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye ...A Biiiiiiiiiiiig hug 🤗 to you all . pic.twitter.com/npXBvZ5Guu — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 14, 2020

Dharmendra shared a video of firecrackers on Twitter and wrote, “Diwali ke Shubh Din par ...mujh se jude ....meri pyaari iss family ke .....har apne ko ...ji jaan se pyaar Heart with ribbon....Dua karta hoon Folded hands aap sab har tarha se hameesha khush rahen sehatmand rahen .... pyaar se bejhi ...Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye ...A Biiiiiiiiiiiig hug Hugging face to you all .”

Follow @htshowbiz for more