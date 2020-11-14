e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh wishes his ‘gudiya’ Deepika Padukone on second wedding anniversary with unseen pics from Italy wedding

Ranveer Singh wishes his ‘gudiya’ Deepika Padukone on second wedding anniversary with unseen pics from Italy wedding

Ranveer Singh has shared the sweetest post for his actor wife Deepika Padukone on their second wedding anniversary, with some unseen romantic pictures.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 11:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh has shared two unseen pictures with Deepika Padukone on their second wedding anniversary.
Ranveer Singh has shared two unseen pictures with Deepika Padukone on their second wedding anniversary.
         

Ranveer Singh has wished actor wife Deepika Padukone on their second wedding anniversary, which happens to fall on Diwali this year. He shared unseen pictures with her on Instagram, along with a sweet message for his “gudiya (doll).”

Sharing two romantic pictures from their Italy wedding, he wrote, “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary meri guidya @deepikapadukone.” While Ranveer is seen in a floral white kurta-pyjama paired with a peach Nehru jacket, Deepika is seen standing beside him in a white floral kurta-churidar, with her side-parted hair neatly tied in a ponytail. The pictures seem to be from one of their pre-wedding functions.

 

Several of their friends and fans wished them a happy anniversary in the comments section. Ranveer’s 83 co-star Chirag Patil, son of cricketer Sandeep Patil, wished them saying, “Wishing You & Bhaabhi A Very Happy Anniversary.” Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who will be seen as cricketer Madan Lal in 83, wrote, “Happy Anniversary Veere and Bhaabhi.” Saqib Saleem, who plays cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in the film, dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Ranveer and Deepika had tied the knot in a multiple-day, highly-guarded wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy. The two had been dating for around six years before they took the plunge. The couple has featured in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies together: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Deepika and Ranveer will now be seen in 83. The film will revisit India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer will be seen as captain Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen in the role of his wife, Romi Dev.

Also read: Diwali 2020: From Bachchans to Shah Rukh Khan, these stars throw the biggest Bollywood Diwali parties

The two spent all their time together during lockdown as all shoots were put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about the experience, Deepika had said in an interview to journalist Rajeev Masand, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

