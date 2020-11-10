e-paper
Ranveer Singh jumps on the roof of his car, delivers important message to sea of fans. Watch video

Ranveer Singh was swarmed by a sea of fans, as he leapt onto the roof of his car and delivered an important message to them. Watch the video here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 16:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ranveer Singh on the roof of his car.
Ranveer Singh on the roof of his car.
         

A video of actor Ranveer Singh, up to his usual antics, is being widely shared on social media. The video shows the famously flamboyant actor, on the roof of his car, surrounded by a sea of fans.

Shared by paparazzi pages on Tuesday, the video shows Ranveer wearing a grey hoodie and shorts, gesturing to scores of people surrounding his car. The fans all have their phones out, as Ranveer blows kisses in every direction.

 

But he also conveys an important message: Ranveer gestures to the crowd that they should make sure to sanitise their hands and maintain hygiene during the pandemic. With a wave to the crowds gathered on higher floors, and a namaste in response to the fans’ cries of ‘happy Diwali’, Ranveer hops off his car and leaves.

The actor is beginning to step out for work, after months spent quarantining with wife Deepika Padukone. Recently, he was photographed on the streets, stepping out to survey the damage after a small road accident involving his car.

Ranveer will next be seen in 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film was supposed to release this summer but has been pushed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is based on the Indian cricket team’s victory at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer plays former captain Kapil Dev while Deepika also plays his on-screen wife, Romi.

He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. The actor will be seen as a street smart Gujarati salesman in the film.

